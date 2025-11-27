Mira Rajput Shares A Pic Of Reception Card From Her Wedding With Shahid Kapoor 10 Years Ago

MENAFN - IANS) Mumbai Nov 27 (IANS) Entrepreneur Mira Rajput, also known for being Bollywood star Shahid Kapoor's better half, recently seemed to have taken a trip down memory lane.

Mira shared a picture of her wedding reception card from 10 years ago. Rajput, who seemed elated, took to her social media account in sharing the picture of her special card and captioned it as,“Look what I found,” with a star emoticon.

The contents on the reception card read,“RSVP”. We celebrate the beginning of their new life Bela & Vikramaditya Rajput Request the pleasure of your presence at the wedding reception of their daughter Mira & Shahid Tuesday Seventh of July Two Thousand Fifteen Seven to Ten in the evening Grand Ballroom The Oberoi, Gurgaon.”

The card featured the names of Mira's parents along with Shahid Kapoor's parents, Neelima Azeem, Pankaj Kapoor and also stepmother Supriya Pathak. For the uninitiated, the couple tied the knot on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding with only their family members and close friends in attendance. The late morning of July 07, 2015, was kept for their Gurudwara ceremony.

Shahid and Mira were married through an arrangement set up by family and the spiritual guru that they both follow. On account of their 10th wedding anniversary, this year in July, Mira had shared a series of pictures documenting their chapters from the past 10 years of their union, on her social media account.

She wrote,“Ten years later, and you're still the one-my forever. You and I, we, us, and now.” The pictures featured some romantic moments of the couple and also Shahid spending time with their kids, Misha and Zain, in separate photos.

Mira also went on to share a picture of Shahid as he was seen planting a kiss on Mira's cheek.

–IANS

rd/