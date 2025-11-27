TSLP Inhibitors And TSLP Receptor Antagonists Competitor Analysis Report 2025: Early R&D In Tezspire Biosimilars Also Offers Growth Avenues

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Key market opportunities include expanding TSLP inhibitors and receptor antagonists beyond severe asthma into broader inflammatory and allergic conditions. Innovations with bispecific/trispecific antibodies target multiple pathways, enhancing treatment potential.

This competitive intelligence report about TSLP Inhibitors and TSLP Receptor Antagonists provides a competitor evaluation in the field of product candidates in research and development targeting Thymic Stromal Lymphopoietin (TSLP) or its receptor. The report lists TSLP Inhibitor and TSLP Receptor Antagonist R&D programs by R&D phase in a tabular format and describes in brief the profile of TSLP Inhibitors and TSLP Receptor Antagonists by drug modality.

TSLP inhibitor Tezspire clinically has validated TSLP as valid target for treatment of inflammatory diseases by its approvals in late 2021 in the US and in 2022 in Europe. TSLP as a target also is of great commercial interest as Tezspire posted 2024 global sales of US$ 1,656 mln only in the indication of severe asthma without an eosinophilic phenotype. The use of TSLP inhibitors and TSLP receptor antagonists is also being evaluated in other pulmonary and respiratory diseases, in eosinophilic esophagitis and in dermatological diseases.

TSLP is a cytokine that is a key driver of the inflammatory response in major allergic and inflammatory diseases. TSLP activation is one of the first events in the inflammatory cascade stimulated by allergens, viruses and other triggers, initiating the activation of downstream targets such as IL-4, IL-5, IL-13, IL-17 and IgE.

Because TSLP is a target upstream in the inflammatory cascade, blocking the TSLP receptor presents an opportunity for a single treatment to impact the drivers of multiple pathological inflammatory processes across a broad set of diseases.

In addition to monospecific inhibitors of TSLP or its receptor, an increasing number of bispecific and even trispecific antibodies targeting TSLP(R) are in development. The second (and third) target include interleukin (IL)-13, IL-4(R?), IL-11, IL-33, IL-7R? and the KIT receptor. At least 20 distinct TSLP(R)-targeting molecules are in clinical development and more are in the non-clinical development and preclinical R&D pipeline. Even Tezspire biosimilar antibodies are in early development.

