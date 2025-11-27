403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Pope Leo XIV Ramp Up Calls for Global Unity
(MENAFN) Pope Leo XIV launched a high-stakes diplomatic mission to Turkey on Thursday, issuing an urgent call for global unity as he arrived aboard a chartered ITA Airways flight with international press in tow.
The Vatican State President addressed over 70 journalists—including reporters from Anadolu—before departure, framing the journey as critical not only for Christian communities worldwide but for all nations grappling with conflict.
Speaking ahead of scheduled engagements spanning Turkey and Lebanon, Pope Leo XIV declared his mission clear: amplifying the imperative of peace across borders and faiths.
The pontiff underscored that religious and ideological divides cannot overshadow humanity's shared foundation, urging collective action toward reconciliation.
Pope Leo XIV said he had long awaited this opportunity, describing the visit as carrying profound weight for Christian populations and the broader international community.
He appealed to people everywhere to rally behind peace initiatives, emphasizing that despite doctrinal differences, the human family remains fundamentally interconnected—and that his role is to advance efforts fostering both peace and worldwide solidarity.
The Vatican State President addressed over 70 journalists—including reporters from Anadolu—before departure, framing the journey as critical not only for Christian communities worldwide but for all nations grappling with conflict.
Speaking ahead of scheduled engagements spanning Turkey and Lebanon, Pope Leo XIV declared his mission clear: amplifying the imperative of peace across borders and faiths.
The pontiff underscored that religious and ideological divides cannot overshadow humanity's shared foundation, urging collective action toward reconciliation.
Pope Leo XIV said he had long awaited this opportunity, describing the visit as carrying profound weight for Christian populations and the broader international community.
He appealed to people everywhere to rally behind peace initiatives, emphasizing that despite doctrinal differences, the human family remains fundamentally interconnected—and that his role is to advance efforts fostering both peace and worldwide solidarity.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment