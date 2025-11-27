403
Sudan's Military Chief Turns Down U.S.-Brokered Peace Proposal
(MENAFN) Sudan's military leader has categorically rejected a US-brokered peace proposal aimed at ending the nation's devastating civil war, denouncing it as the "worst" mediation attempt presented thus far and accusing Washington of threatening to dismantle the country's armed forces.
In a forceful statement published on Sunday, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF), said the proposal – presented through Massad Boulos, a senior adviser to US President Donald Trump on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs – would effectively abolish the armed forces' role, dissolve the security services, and leave the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in control of their current areas, fundamentally altering Sudan's power structure.
The Northeast African nation has been engulfed in a brutal conflict for more than two years, with hundreds of thousands killed and millions displaced in what humanitarian organizations describe as one of the world's worst ongoing crises.
Al-Burhan claimed that if the mediation continued along its current path, it would be seen as biased toward the rival RSF faction. The commander also accused the US envoy as speaking as if he wanted to impose conditions on the SAF, adding that "we fear that Massad Boulos will be an obstacle to the peace that all the people of Sudan seek," casting doubt on Washington's neutrality.
The statement came shortly after Trump announced on Wednesday that he would personally join efforts to resolve the conflict, marking direct presidential involvement in the Sudanese crisis. The US president stated that Washington, with his involvement, had already helped settle several global disputes, including between India and Pakistan, touting his administration's diplomatic credentials.
On September 12, the 'Quartet' of the US, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt unveiled a proposal outlining a three-month humanitarian pause in Sudan, followed by a ceasefire, and a nine-month transition toward civilian rule, representing the international community's most comprehensive peace framework to date.
Al-Burhan also stated that he had told Boulos that the proposal is "unacceptable," stressing the importance of adopting a roadmap put forward by the Sudanese government instead. "No one in Sudan will accept the presence of these rebels or their inclusion as part of any future solution," he added, referring to the RSF forces led by his former ally turned rival Mohamed Hamdan Dagalo, known as Hemedti.
Sudanese Foreign Minister Muhieldin Salim has said Sudan is not officially working with the Quartet, arguing the group lacks an international mandate and proper authorization. The Quad mechanism "was not issued by a decision from the [UN] Security Council or any international organization," he noted, as quoted by media, challenging the legitimacy of the mediation framework.
The rejection represents a major setback for international peace efforts and raises questions about whether diplomatic channels remain viable as the conflict continues to devastate Sudan's civilian population and infrastructure.
