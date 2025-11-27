403
COIMA AND EAGLE HILLS ESTABLISH PARTNERSHIP FOR THE REDEVELOPMENT OF THE FORMER GUIDO RENI BARRACKS IN ROME
(MENAFN- SEC Newgate) Milan, 27 November 2025 – The Board of Directors of CDP Real Asset SGR - the asset management arm in real estate and infrastructure of CDP Group, the Italian National Promotional Institution controlled by the Ministry of Economy and Finance - has approved the selection of COIMA SGR - a leader in the investment, development and management of real estate assets on behalf of institutional investors, as development partner for the large-scale redevelopment of the historic Guido Reni Barracks in Rome. The decision follows a competitive tender launched by CDP Real Asset SGR in January 2025, initially involving six bidders and subsequently shortlisted to three.
The initiative will be implemented through the contribution of the Guido Reni site into a newly created dedicated fund managed by COIMA SGR, with CDP Real Asset retaining participation via the FIV – Fondo Investimenti per la Valorizzazione (Investment Fund for Enhancement).
The new investment vehicle is backed by leading Italian and international investors, underscoring Rome’s growing position as one of Europe’s most dynamic real estate markets. COIMA has entered into a partnership with Eagle Hills - the Abu Dhabi–based private real estate development and investment company founded by Mohamed Alabbar – for the redevelopment of the former barracks. COIMA participates in the venture through its COIMA ESG City Impact Fund – Italy’s largest national urban regeneration fund. The COIMA ESG City Impact Fund brings together a range of Italian institutional investors, including Cassa Forense, ENPAM, Inarcassa, Cassa dei Commercialisti, Intesa Sanpaolo, Compagnia di San Paolo, Fondazione Padova e Rovigo, Fondo Pensione Monte dei Paschi di Siena, and Fideuram Vita.
Total planned investment in the redevelopment will reach approximately €400 million.
Situated in the cultural heart of the Flaminio district, home to internationally renowned landmarks including Zaha Hadid’s MAXXI, Renzo Piano’s Auditorium Parco della Musica, Pier Luigi Nervi’s Palazzetto dello Sport, and other iconic landmarks, the 5-hectare area comprises 23 former industrial buildings. The redevelopment envisions a vibrant mixed-use urban district integrating contemporary residential offerings, purpose-built student housing, hospitality, high-street retail, and community-anchored public spaces.
As part of the masterplan, a portion of the site will be allocated to the Municipality of Rome for the creation of the “Science Forest” Science Museum, an 18,000-square-metre cultural institution managed by the Municipality and partially financed through a €43 million contribution from the project’s fund. The museum will become a new scientific landmark for the city, further enriching the district’s cultural ecosystem.
