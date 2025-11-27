Uzbekistan Reports Threefold Growth In Exports And Joint Ventures With Latvia

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)Uzbekistan's exports to Latvia and the number of joint ventures between the two countries have tripled over the past five years, Trend reports via the press service of the President of Uzbekistan.

This was announced by President Shavkat Mirziyoyev during the official ceremony of receiving credentials from newly appointed foreign ambassadors to Uzbekistan, including Girts Jaunzems, the Ambassador of the Republic of Latvia.

While discussing bilateral relations, the president highlighted the steady development of political and economic cooperation, as well as the growing engagement between the business communities of both countries. He noted that a representative office of the Latvian Investment and Development Agency is operating in Uzbekistan, facilitating investment and commercial ties.

It was also emphasized that the recent Days of Uzbek Culture and the Rectors' Forum held in Riga marked an important milestone in strengthening humanitarian cooperation and expanding academic exchanges.

The president stated that the signing of an agreement on migration, the increase in the number of flights, and making the most of existing economic cooperation mechanisms will help bring the peoples of the two countries closer together.

Meanwhile, Uzbekistan's foreign trade turnover exceeded $66 billion for the first time in its history this year, while the volume of foreign investment attracted reached $39 billion.