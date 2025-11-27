403
Minister Warn Australia Likely to Miss 2030 Climate Goal
(MENAFN) Australia is anticipated to fall slightly short of its 2030 climate objective and may considerably miss its 2035 target if substantial measures are not implemented, Climate Change Minister Chris Bowen stated on Thursday.
During his annual climate address to parliament, Bowen noted that it is normal "for there to be a gap between projected emissions and a target 10 years in the future," according to an Australian media outlet.
He added, "As new policies are developed and implemented, the emissions outlook improves. That's what a target is for -- to drive new initiatives and work."
Data from the Environment Department indicates that Australia is on course to achieve a 42% reduction in emissions by 2030, which is 1% below the legislated target.
Nonetheless, the country is expected to miss its 2035 goal of reducing emissions by 62-70%, with current estimates suggesting only a 48% reduction over the decade.
Even with these concerning forecasts, Australia is projected to fulfill its international commitments for this decade, remaining within the cumulative carbon emissions allowance established under the Paris Agreement.
Since 2005, Australia has successfully decreased emissions by 28.5%, according to figures released on Thursday.
Bowen emphasized, "While the 2035 target is ambitious and achievable, it is not yet being achieved," underscoring that climate change remains an issue that cannot be ignored.
