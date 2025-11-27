403
Floods, Landslides Ravage Sri Lanka
(MENAFN) At least 31 individuals have lost their lives, and another 14 are reported missing following widespread flooding and landslides across Sri Lanka in under two weeks, according to reports from local media on Thursday.
Rescue efforts are ongoing in the hardest-hit regions as the island nation continues to experience severe weather conditions.
These include persistent heavy rainfall, rising flood levels, and continuous landslides since Nov. 17, which have significantly disrupted daily activities across several districts, a media outlet reported.
The Disaster Management Center has stated that more than 4,000 people across 17 districts have been gravely affected by the prevailing adverse weather, while 10 others have sustained injuries during this time.
The Batticaloa district has seen rainfall exceeding 300 millimeters, an unusually high amount for a single period.
A low-pressure system remains positioned over the country, producing strong winds and repeated bouts of heavy rainfall.
Authorities have issued red-alert landslide warnings for eight high-risk districts, highlighting a serious danger to steep slopes, hillside settlements, and other vulnerable areas.
Residents in the affected regions have been advised to stay vigilant, avoid non-essential travel, and prepare for immediate evacuation if necessary.
