Keeta Launches in Sharjah - A Key Milestone in Its UAE Expansion Journey
(MENAFN- wearetheromans) Sharjah, UAE - 27 November 2025: Keeta, the international subsidiary of Meituan, C’ina’s leading on-demand delivery platform, has officially launched in Sharjah, marking an important step in its expansion across the UAE. After establishing its presence in Dubai and Abu Dhabi,’Keeta’s arrival in Sharjah brings the brand closer to its mission of providing a seamless delivery experience across the Emirates.
A Meaningful Chapter ’n Keeta’s UAE Story
Sharjah is a unique and vibrant emirate, renowned for its strong sense of community, rich culture, and genuine warmth. Entering this market is a milestone for Keeta, reflecting its commitment to supporting how people live, dine, and connect across the UAE.
With technology refined by Meituan and shaped by local dining habits, Keeta focuses on what matters most to users: reliable delivery, an app experience, and accessible everyday value.
To mark the launch, Keeta will introduce a set of introductory offers for new users in Sharjah, providing a simple and accessible way for customers to try the service and get familiar with the restaurants available on the platform.
Strengthening Keeta’s Footprint Across the Emirates
With Sharjah now live, Kee’a’s presence connects Dubai, Abu Dhabi, and Sharjah, forming a strong foundation for future growth across the UAE. This milestone reflects the com’any’s long-term vision for the country, where convenience, innovation, and local partnerships come together.
You can download the Keeta app on the App Store or Google Play to enjoy a simple, smooth, and welcoming food delivery experience designed for everyday life in Sharjah.
