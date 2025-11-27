403
UK troops receive training in Israel amid Gaza conflict
(MENAFN) British military members received training in Israel following the launch of the Gaza attacks in October 2023, according to reports released Thursday.
One defense official stated that "Fewer than five British Armed Forces personnel have studied on educational staff courses in Israel since October 2023." This clarification was provided after a parliamentary inquiry on Nov. 18, in which a lawmaker asked whether any British officers had taken part in studies or training at Israeli military institutions since the start of the assault.
Further reporting from investigative sources indicated that the exact locations of the training and the specific military branches involved have not been disclosed.
Earlier developments in September showed that Israel had been barred from participating in a high-level defense program in the UK after a ministry official remarked that the Israeli government’s decision to intensify its Gaza operations was "wrong."
Additional accounts noted that the British army recently declined to attend a major international gathering hosted in Israel designed to share battlefield lessons from the Gaza conflict. According to these reports, the Defence Ministry acknowledged that the army had received an invitation to the multi-day event held near Tel Aviv, but ultimately chose not to send any personnel or representatives.
