Alef Education Wins Two Global Honours With 2025 Codie Award And GESS Education Award

MENAFN - Mid-East Info) Abu Dhabi,November 2025: Alef Education, a UAE-based global leader in education technology, has received two major international accolades, further solidifying its position as a transformative force reshaping the future of learning through AI-driven solutions. The company's innovative solutions – Alef Science and Alef Pathways – have been recognised for excellence at the 2025 CODiE Awards and GESS Education Awards, respectively.

Alef Science has won the prestigious 2025 CODiE Award for Best Science Instructional Solution for Grades K-8, presented by the Software & Information Industry Association (SIIA). This recognition celebrates the platform's significant impact in removing barriers to learning and making science accessible, engaging, and inclusive for every student. This marks Alef Education's fourth consecutive CODiE Award, reinforcing the company's leadership in research-based, AI-driven educational innovation.

Meanwhile, Alef Pathways has been awarded Best Digital Educational Resource/Product at the prestigious GESS Education Award 2025. This accolade honoured the platform's innovative, AI-powered personalised learning experience, which supports students across core subjects including Mathematics, Science, Arabic, and English.

Geoffrey Alphonso, CEO of Alef Education, said:“These recognitions highlight the impact of our work and the clarity of our mission. At Alef Education, we focus on creating solutions that genuinely improve teaching and learning, grounded in strong pedagogy and thoughtful use of technology. I'm incredibly proud of our teams, whose expertise and dedication have shaped Alef Science and Alef Pathways into programs that support both educators and students.

We look forward to continuing this work and contributing to the future of learning.”

Alef Science brings NGSS-aligned learning to life for PreK–8 students through purposeful use of digital tools that enhance instruction and deepen conceptual understanding. Designed to spark curiosity, creativity, and hands-on exploration, Alef Science balances digital guidance with offline, real-world activities so students can meaningfully apply what they learn beyond the screen.

The Ask a Teacher feature allows learners to pose questions in their own words, supporting expression and confidence as they make sense of new ideas. Whether reviewing concepts, practicing skills, or completing assessments, the AI Tutor offers optional, level-appropriate guidance that helps students stay engaged and supported. Through these thoughtful design choices, Alef Science nurtures exploration, supports developing language, and strengthens students' scientific thinking in every lesson.

Alef Pathways is designed to make learning purposeful and engaging by giving students clear guidance on what to learn next and how to grow. Adaptive assessments identify each learner's starting point and inform a sequenced set of skills that supports steady progression, problem-solving, and self-regulation. The platform's optional AI Tutor provides step-by-step explanations and targeted reinforcement, helping students navigate challenges with confidence and stay motivated throughout their learning journey.