BAU, Pearson Explore New Pathways For Academic, Technical Partnership

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Salt, Nov. 27 (Petra) -- Al-Balqa Applied University (BAU) has launched discussions with Pearson International on Tuesday to expand collaboration in academic development and advanced technical education.University President Dr. Ahmad Fakhri Al-Ajlouni met with a senior Pearson delegation to review plans for modernizing the university's BTEC program and introducing new technical disciplines designed to match emerging global skill needs.The internationally recognized BTEC track is valued for its hands-on, workplace-oriented approach that boosts graduates' employability across a wide range of industries.The Pearson team, led by Jane Baker, Vice President for Workforce Skills and Institutional Learning, underscored the university's importance as a regional academic partner. They highlighted Al-Balqa's strong record in producing high-quality learning outcomes and its ongoing efforts to align programs with rapid digital and technological transformation.Dr. Al-Ajlouni emphasized that the evolving partnership with Pearson supports the university's strategy to deliver modern, market-responsive education that meets national development priorities. Strengthening technical programs, he said, will better prepare students to compete confidently in regional and global labor markets.Both sides agreed to maintain close academic and technical coordination to ensure program development is applied according to leading international standards, further solidifying the university's role in preparing future-ready graduates.