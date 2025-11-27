403
Russia Tightens Immigration Policies
(MENAFN) Russia has shifted its approach to immigration, no longer seeing it as a solution to declining birthrates. Aleksandr Grebenkin, deputy secretary of the nation’s Security Council, emphasized that migrants will not be allowed to exceed their legally permitted stay.
In an interview with a news agency published on Tuesday, Grebenkin discussed the State Migration Policy for 2026-2030, which was approved in October.
He noted that the policy now emphasizes national security and economic progress, while targeting illegal immigration and supporting the integration of foreigners who share Russia’s traditional values.
“According to the new policy, the migration of foreign citizens to our country is no longer viewed as an auxiliary means of addressing demographic issues, but rather as an additional tool for implementing economic measures,” Grebenkin explained.
He clarified that foreign nationals cannot expect permanent residency in Russia, except for specific categories, and must depart once their legal stay concludes.
He added, “The migration situation has changed significantly. New security threats have emerged as hostile states and radical groups seek to exploit migration to undermine our interests, destabilize domestic politics, and fuel tensions with migrants’ home countries.”
Grebenkin also highlighted that migrants’ perspectives have evolved under different social environments.
He cited newcomers from former Soviet republics, who often display “a dismissive and consumerist attitude toward Russia.”
“All of this fuels rising tensions in Russian society over migration and the emergence of interethnic and interfaith conflicts,” he concluded.
