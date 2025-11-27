403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Nearly 2M People Affected by Late-September Cyberattack, Asahi Reveals
(MENAFN) Asahi Group Holdings Ltd. announced Thursday that a late-September cyberattack exposed the personal data of almost 2 million people, an incident that has disrupted operations across one of Japan’s largest beverage producers, according to Japanese media.
The disclosure came as Asahi President Atsushi Katsuki faced reporters in Tokyo, offering his first public apology since the Sept. 29 breach triggered a significant system shutdown. The attack forced the company to halt key digital functions, creating delays across its domestic supply chain.
Katsuki explained that automated ordering and shipping—normally handled through Asahi’s internal digital infrastructure—remain offline and are being processed manually. He said the company expects those functions to be restored in December, pending ongoing recovery work and system validation tests.
The disruption has placed additional strain on distribution teams, who have been working with temporary procedures to keep deliveries moving. Katsuki said the company is working closely with partners to minimize delays and ensure that inventory continues reaching retailers.
Looking ahead, Katsuki projected that broader logistics operations should return to full stability by February, marking what the company hopes will be the final stage of recovery following one of its most serious cyber incidents.
The disclosure came as Asahi President Atsushi Katsuki faced reporters in Tokyo, offering his first public apology since the Sept. 29 breach triggered a significant system shutdown. The attack forced the company to halt key digital functions, creating delays across its domestic supply chain.
Katsuki explained that automated ordering and shipping—normally handled through Asahi’s internal digital infrastructure—remain offline and are being processed manually. He said the company expects those functions to be restored in December, pending ongoing recovery work and system validation tests.
The disruption has placed additional strain on distribution teams, who have been working with temporary procedures to keep deliveries moving. Katsuki said the company is working closely with partners to minimize delays and ensure that inventory continues reaching retailers.
Looking ahead, Katsuki projected that broader logistics operations should return to full stability by February, marking what the company hopes will be the final stage of recovery following one of its most serious cyber incidents.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment