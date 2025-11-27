403
Lay & Wheeler Announces Strategic Partnership with Truebell Marketing & Trading to Expand Wine Distribution in the Middle East
(MENAFN- Golin Mena) UAE – 26th November, 2025
Lay & Wheeler, one of the UK’s oldest fine wine merchants and part of the Coterie Holdings Group, is proud to announce a new partnership with Truebell Marketing & Trading UAE, a leading importer and distributor of premium beverages in the United Arab Emirates. This partnership marks a significant step in Lay & Wheeler’s international growth strategy, bringing its extensive portfolio of fine wines to trade and private clients across the UAE’s rapidly growing market.
Founded in 1854, Lay & Wheeler has built a global reputation for curating exceptional wines from the world’s finest producers, with a heritage rooted in integrity, expertise, and personal service. Part of the Coterie Holdings Group, whose portfolio also includes respected names Hallgarten & Novum Wines, Coterie Vaults, Jera Wine, and Global Wine Solutions, Lay & Wheeler continues to expand its reach among discerning wine enthusiasts worldwide, and will operate as ‘Lay & Wheeler Middle East’ in the region.
Truebell, established in 1984, is one of the UAE’s most trusted names in marketing and trading, with deep local expertise and an extensive distribution network across hospitality, retail, and private client channels. Renowned for its long-standing commitment to quality, service, and strong relationships with both international brands and local partners make Truebell an ideal partner for Lay & Wheeler’s entrance into the region.
Through this partnership, Lay & Wheeler and Truebell will offer a carefully curated selection of fine wines to meet growing demand from the UAE’s sophisticated and dynamic consumer base. Together, the two companies will provide a seamless experience for trade and private clients, combining Lay & Wheeler’s heritage and wine knowledge with Truebell’s established presence and distribution capabilities.
“We are delighted to partner with Truebell, whose reputation and expertise in the UAE complements our own values and ambitions perfectly,” said Michael Saunders, CEO of Coterie Holdings. “This collaboration allows us to share our passion for fine wine with a market that continues to thrive and evolve, creating exciting opportunities for collectors, connoisseurs, and the hospitality sector alike.”
Marek Sheridan, Managing Director of Truebell added, “Lay & Wheeler’s history and dedication to excellence align perfectly with Truebell’s mission to bring the world’s best brands to the UAE. With the country’s economy continuing to grow and diversify, we see tremendous potential for fine wine, and we are excited to bring Lay & Wheeler’s exceptional portfolio to our clients.”
This partnership represents a significant milestone for both companies, underlining their shared commitment to quality, partnership, and growth in one of the world’s most dynamic economic regions.
The move reflects Coterie Holdings’ strategic ambition to extend its global footprint and support the development of new markets for fine wine, aligning with the region’s growing consumer sophistication and premiumisation trends.
