South Korean Fighter Dies Fighting for Ukraine
(MENAFN) A South Korean citizen who had volunteered to fight against Russia in Ukraine was officially confirmed dead by a Foreign Ministry representative, a news agency reported on Thursday.
The funeral for the man, in his 50s and identified only as Kim, took place in Kyiv on Tuesday.
A consular officer from South Korea's diplomatic mission attended the ceremony, according to the ministry official.
This marks the first occasion that Seoul has officially acknowledged the death of a South Korean in the Ukraine-Russia conflict, a media outlet noted.
Authorities believe Kim lost his life while engaged in combat operations in Donetsk Oblast in May.
Ukraine had reportedly informed South Korea regarding the death of the volunteer and provided information about his funeral arrangements.
Seoul’s Foreign Ministry stated that it is extending all necessary consular support to the family of the deceased.
While reports have suggested that South Korean nationals have joined the Russia-Ukraine war as volunteers, the South Korean government had not previously confirmed these accounts, indicating that the information was still under verification.
The conflict between Russia and Ukraine, ongoing for over three years, has resulted in millions of casualties, injuries, and displaced persons.
