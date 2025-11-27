403
Lithuanian FM pushes for harder US stance on Russia during peace talks
(MENAFN) Lithuanian Foreign Minister Kestutis Budrys on Wednesday urged the United States to adopt a firmer approach toward Moscow as negotiations progress on the US-drafted 28-point framework for a Russia-Ukraine peace settlement.
Speaking to a local broadcaster, Budrys emphasized the importance of maintaining strict timelines and clearly outlining repercussions if Russia fails to comply. "We can set deadlines, but it is very important to stick to them and to spell out what happens if they are not met," he said.
He stressed that any pressure should target Russia rather than Ukraine, calling for sanctions, penalties, or “some sort of consequence” for Moscow if it ignores obligations. “There is no need to pressure Ukraine here; Russia is the one that must be pressured,” Budrys added.
Leaked details of the 28-point plan indicate that Ukraine might be required to cede additional territory, limit its military capacity, and abandon its NATO membership ambitions.
