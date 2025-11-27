403
Turkey calls on Israel to stop Gaza ceasefire violations
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s Communications Directorate reported on social media that the nation demands Israel immediately stop attacks violating the Gaza ceasefire, amid ongoing reconstruction efforts in the region.
The statement followed a meeting of the national council chaired by President Recep Tayyip Erdogan at the Presidential Complex in Ankara. The council emphasized Türkiye’s commitment to supporting peace, welfare, and security for all segments of the Syrian population.
Officials also discussed the latest developments in the Russia-Ukraine conflict, reaffirming Türkiye’s continued collaboration with global partners to secure just and lasting peace. The importance of pursuing diplomatic solutions was highlighted in light of risks of escalation.
The council received briefings on Türkiye’s counterterrorism operations targeting PKK/KCK-PYD/YPG and FETO groups, as well as recent global developments. The statement underlined that, in line with the "Terror-Free Türkiye" goal, multidimensional measures aimed at ending terrorism and strengthening national unity were reviewed.
Additionally, the council addressed the situation in Sudan, reaffirming Türkiye’s support for the country’s sovereignty and territorial integrity, and urged all international actors—particularly regional states—to collaborate in stopping massacres and ending the conflict.
In view of recent progress in the Azerbaijan-Armenia peace process, the council explored opportunities for bilateral and regional cooperation, reiterating Türkiye’s commitment to peace, stability, and development in the South Caucasus.
