Turkmenistan Explores Potential In Glass Industry Co-Op With Kazakhstan

Turkmenistan placed strong emphasis on expanding cooperation with Kazakhstan in the glass industry, Trend reports via Turkmen MFA.

The talks went down during a meeting between Turkmenistan's Minister of Industry and Construction, Toiguli Nurov, and Kazakhstan's Minister of Industry and Construction, Yersaiyn Nagaspayev, taking place on the sidelines of the 21st UNIDO General Conference.

Minister Nurov presented the capabilities of Turkmenistan's flagship glass production facility,“Türkmen aýna önümleri,” noting its ability to manufacture a wide range of high-quality glass products suitable for export. He underscored the plant's booming production volume, cutting-edge technological foundation, and its eagerness to cater to Kazakhstan's construction and industrial sectors.

The sides discussed opportunities to boost trade in glass products and integrate Turkmen glass into major construction projects in Kazakhstan. Expanding cooperation in the production and export of construction materials was identified as a practical next step.

The "Türkmen aýna önümleri" glass production complex was commissioned in 2018 and built with the capacity to produce one million square meters of laminated glass and 100,000 square meters of tempered glass annually, alongside its main output of float glass. Fundamentally, the establishment is outfitted with cutting-edge technology sourced from premier global enterprises, thereby guaranteeing adherence to the stringent European ISO 9001 quality benchmarks.