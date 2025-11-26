Environment, Health, And Safety Market New Trends, Top Key Players, Advance Technology, CAGR Growth & Forecast 2029

MENAFN - GetNews)



"VelocityEHS (US), Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands), Intelex Technologies (Canada), Benchmark ESG (US), Cority Software Inc. (Canada), Sphera (US), Intertek (UK), Quentic (Germany), UL Solutions (US), Ideagen (UK), SAP (Germany), IBM (US), Evotix (UK), EcoOnline (Norway)."Environment, Health, and Safety Market by Offering (Software and Services (Analytics, Project Deployment and Implementation, Audit, Assessment, and Regulatory Compliance, Certification)), Application, Vertical & Region - Global Forecast to 2029.

The Environment, Health, and Safety Market is expected to expand at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 7.6% from USD 7.9 billion in 2024 to USD 11.5 billion by 2029. Industries are under pressure to reduce their ecological footprint due to increased public awareness of environmental problems including pollution and climate change. EHS services help businesses manage waste, emissions, and resource use effectively, promoting environmental sustainability. This proactive strategy tackles environmental issues, improves operational effectiveness, and guarantees regulatory compliance. The need for EHS services keeps rising as businesses work to comply with strict environmental regulations, spurring innovation in environmental management techniques.

Download PDF Brochure@

As leading companies worldwide increasingly prioritize robust EHS systems, the EHS market is being driven by the growing recognition of EHS as a critical component for achieving various business objectives. Beyond mere regulatory compliance, organizations now view EHS as essential for effective risk management, sustainability efforts, corporate social responsibility, operational efficiency, cost reduction, and brand reputation enhancement. A strong EHS culture correlates with increased productivity, product quality, employee morale, and profitability. Businesses invest in comprehensive EHS solutions to capitalize on these benefits, recognizing that effective EHS management not only safeguards people and the planet but also drives long-term business success.

The software segment contributed the largest market share in the environment, health, and safety market during the forecast period.

EHS software helps identify hazards, manage safety data, and monitor worker health, promoting a safer and healthier work environment. With features like data analysis and risk assessment, businesses can proactively prevent accidents. EHS software enables enterprises to protect their employees' health and safety from potential workplace hazards. It also assists organizations in staying afloat in this dynamic regulatory environment by keeping them informed of regulation updates.

A heightened awareness of EHS issues drives the demand for EHS software and services. High-profile incidents involving hazardous chemicals have pushed governments worldwide to implement stricter regulations, particularly in the chemical and energy sectors. EHS software empowers businesses to navigate these more stringent regulations and prioritize safety and environmental responsibility.

The analytics services segment is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Analytics services assist organizations in consolidating data from various sources and leveraging it to enhance profitability. Once data is uploaded into the EHS analytics platform, organizations can visualize it through customizable dashboards, share insights with stakeholders, and export it for further analysis. These services encompass the aggregation and analysis of data from diverse sources, offering valuable insights to improve decision-making and operational performance. The increasing adoption of analytics services is primarily driven by the growing complexity of regulatory requirements, heightened focus on workplace safety, and organizations' need to proactively manage environmental impacts. By harnessing analytics, companies can identify trends, predict potential hazards, and optimize resource allocation.

Based on region, Asia Pacific is projected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Asia Pacific, home to nearly 40% of the world's population, is witnessing diverse implementations of environment, health, and safety technologies. The Asia Pacific region is undergoing a notable surge in adopting environment, health, and safety, driven by the flourishing economies of India, China, Japan, Australia, and New Zealand. Initiatives like the China Environment and Health Initiative by the Social Science Research Council (SSRC) aim to advance research on the interconnectedness of health, environment, and development in China. Similarly, countries such as India, Australia, and Japan have implemented various measures to adopt EHS solutions. In India, the government and labor departments at both state and union territory levels oversee worker safety and health, supported by bodies like the Directorate General of Mines Safety (DGMS) and the Directorate General Factory Advice Services and Labor Institutes (DGFASLI). Australia, meanwhile, follows the comprehensive Work Health and Safety Act 2011, encompassing a range of EHS regulations.

Request Sample Pages@

Unique Features in the Environment, Health, and Safety Market:

The EHS market stands out through intelligent platforms that unify regulatory compliance, incident tracking, risk assessments, and audit workflows into a single ecosystem. Advanced automation reduces manual effort, eliminates compliance gaps, and ensures real-time adherence to global, national, and industry-specific standards.

Modern EHS solutions incorporate AI, ML, and predictive analytics to proactively identify hazards, forecast environmental risks, and recommend mitigation strategies. This shift from reactive to predictive safety intelligence significantly enhances operational resilience and reduces incidents.

The integration of IoT sensors for air quality, emissions, machine performance, worker health, and workplace safety creates continuous visibility. Real-time data collection empowers organizations to address risks instantly, comply with sustainability norms, and improve workplace safety outcomes.

EHS platforms increasingly offer mobile-centric capabilities such as on-site reporting, safety inspections, audits, and hazard identification. This enables field teams, contractors, and remote workforce to contribute actively to safety processes, improving accuracy and response time.

Major Highlights of the Environment, Health, and Safety Market:

The EHS market is experiencing strong growth driven by stricter regulatory frameworks, increased workplace safety awareness, and higher enforcement of compliance mandates across industries such as manufacturing, chemicals, energy, and construction. Organizations are prioritizing EHS investments to reduce operational risks and avoid costly penalties.

A major highlight is the rapid shift from paper-based and legacy systems to modern digital EHS platforms. Cloud-based dashboards, real-time analytics, and automated workflows are becoming mainstream, enabling companies to centrally manage incidents, audits, training, and compliance across geographically dispersed operations.

The growing importance of Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) standards is significantly boosting EHS market demand. Companies are integrating EHS solutions to support sustainability reporting, carbon footprint measurement, emissions tracking, and climate-risk disclosure - all essential for stakeholder transparency and regulatory compliance.

EHS solutions are evolving with advanced technologies such as IoT sensors for real-time monitoring, AI algorithms for hazard prediction, and data analytics for risk trend analysis. These innovations help organizations shift from reactive safety measures to proactive and predictive risk mitigation.

Inquire Before Buying@

Top Companies in the Environment, Health, and Safety Market

The report profiles key players such as VelocityEHS (US), Wolters Kluwer (Netherlands), Intelex Technologies (Canada), Benchmark ESG (US), Cority Software Inc. (Canada), Sphera (US), Intertek (UK), Quentic (Germany), UL Solutions (US), Ideagen (UK), SAP (Germany), IBM (US), Evotix (UK), EcoOnline (Norway), Diligent Corporation (US), ETQ (US), 3E (US), Dakota Software Corporation (US), IsoMetrix (US), Enhesa (US), VisiumKMS (US), SafetyCulture (Australia), TextContext (Canada), ComplianceQuest (US), Pro-Sapien (UK), SHEQX (Australia), CMO Software (UK), Indus Environmental Services (India), Inicia (Japan), ASK-EHS Engineering (India), SHE Group (South Africa), and EHS Brazil (Brazil).

Wolters Kluwer:

Wolters Kluwer is a global leader in providing professional information, software solutions, and services across various sectors, including healthcare, finance, legal, tax, audit, risk, and compliance. Within the Environment, Health, and Safety (EHS) market, Wolters Kluwer stands out as a prominent provider of software solutions and services. Their offerings are tailored to meet the needs of diverse industries, focusing on compliance, risk management, and operational efficiency. Their comprehensive platforms cover a range of EHS areas, including incident management, regulatory compliance, audit management, and occupational health and safety. By leveraging advanced technology, Wolters Kluwer helps organizations streamline their EHS processes, mitigate risks, and ensure regulatory adherence. With a commitment to continuous innovation and a customer-centric approach, Wolters Kluwer remains a trusted partner for companies looking to enhance their EHS performance and achieve sustainable business outcomes

VelocityEHS:

VelocityEHS is a leading developer of environment, health, and safety (EHS) technology, dedicated to assisting global enterprises in achieving operational excellence. Their comprehensive suite of solutions covers health, safety, environmental compliance, training, operational risk, and environmental, social, and corporate governance (ESG) aspects. Through AI-powered ESG & EHS management software, VelocityEHS empowers organizations to drive sustainable outcomes while reducing costs. With seven platform solutions tailored to address key EHS- & ESG-related challenges, VelocityEHS ensures simplicity and efficiency in managing complex business demands. Their software offers a user-friendly yet highly effective solution for managing EHS and sustainability, providing businesses with visibility across all aspects of their operations. Moreover, VelocityEHS boasts rapid implementation timelines and cost-effective solutions, enabling companies to streamline their processes without exceeding budget constraints. With a dedicated in-house team committed to delivering world-class service, VelocityEHS ensures a seamless transition to a fully implemented system in as little as two to four weeks.

Intelex Technologies (Canada):

Intelex provides software solutions for environmental, health, safety, and quality management. Their platform helps organizations streamline their EHS processes and improve performance.

Benchmark ESG (US):

Benchmark ESG offers comprehensive ESG (Environmental, Social, and Governance) solutions to help businesses manage risks, improve compliance, and enhance sustainability performance.

Cority Software Inc. (Canada):

Cority provides a unified platform for environmental, health, safety, and quality (EHSQ) management. Their software helps organizations manage regulatory compliance, mitigate risks, and drive operational excellence.