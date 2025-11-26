E.File-Tax Rebrands As Filetax, Strengthening Its Commitment To Simpler, Smarter Tax Filing

MENAFN - GetNews), a trusted name in online tax filing, has officially rebranded to FileTax. The new name reflects a strategic move toward a stronger, simpler brand identity, one that reinforces the company's ongoing mission to make tax filing fast, honest, and easy for everyone. While the name has changed, everything customers rely on remains the same, preserving the core values of trust and transparency that has defined the brand. No action is required for existing users – all accounts, log-in credentials, and support channels remain active.







The rebrand is a part of the company's commitment to enhancing the overall user experience and simplifying the tax filing process. The simpler domain name makes the platform more memorable and accessible, while reinforcing its role as a go-to resource for individuals and businesses all year round.

What's staying the same:



The same secure, IRS-authorized e-filing platform

Same customer accounts and log-in credentials

Trusted support team and flat-rate pricing remain unchanged Continued commitment to transparent, reliable services

The transition to FileTax also lays the groundwork for a series of platform improvements aimed at simplifying every step of the tax process. In the coming months, users can expect improved site navigation, a refreshed dashboard, and new tools to support tax needs throughout the year.

What's new:



Streamlined navigation and upgraded dashboard for easier filing

Expanded year-round tools to support ongoing tax needs beyond the season

Enhanced DIY and Done-For-You service options for greater flexibility Improved access to tax extension filing and support resources

FileTax+ (formerly FileSmart) remains available for those seeking year-round coverage through our membership package, which includes a tax extension, access to our DIY tax software, expert tax advice, protection from IRS inquiries with IRS Shield, financial education resources, a deductions finder tool, and more. Customers may also choose from a range of one-time, single-payment services to meet their individual filing needs.

With more than 2.5 million accounts created across its brand and an A rating from the Better Business Bureau, FileTax continues to deliver accurate and secure e-filing backed by exceptional customer support. By combining a fresh brand identity with trusted infrastructure and upcoming improvements, the company is strengthening its position as a modern leader in online tax services.

Visit to explore the updated platform and discover upcoming features designed to make tax filing experience faster and more intuitive.