E.File-Tax Rebrands As Filetax, Strengthening Its Commitment To Simpler, Smarter Tax Filing
The rebrand is a part of the company's commitment to enhancing the overall user experience and simplifying the tax filing process. The simpler domain name makes the platform more memorable and accessible, while reinforcing its role as a go-to resource for individuals and businesses all year round.
What's staying the same:
The same secure, IRS-authorized e-filing platform
Same customer accounts and log-in credentials
Trusted support team and flat-rate pricing remain unchanged
Continued commitment to transparent, reliable services
The transition to FileTax also lays the groundwork for a series of platform improvements aimed at simplifying every step of the tax process. In the coming months, users can expect improved site navigation, a refreshed dashboard, and new tools to support tax needs throughout the year.
What's new:
Streamlined navigation and upgraded dashboard for easier filing
Expanded year-round tools to support ongoing tax needs beyond the season
Enhanced DIY and Done-For-You service options for greater flexibility
Improved access to tax extension filing and support resources
FileTax+ (formerly FileSmart) remains available for those seeking year-round coverage through our membership package, which includes a tax extension, access to our DIY tax software, expert tax advice, protection from IRS inquiries with IRS Shield, financial education resources, a deductions finder tool, and more. Customers may also choose from a range of one-time, single-payment services to meet their individual filing needs.
With more than 2.5 million accounts created across its brand and an A rating from the Better Business Bureau, FileTax continues to deliver accurate and secure e-filing backed by exceptional customer support. By combining a fresh brand identity with trusted infrastructure and upcoming improvements, the company is strengthening its position as a modern leader in online tax services.
Visit to explore the updated platform and discover upcoming features designed to make tax filing experience faster and more intuitive.
