The Future Of Flooring: Lantise Launches High-Performance SPC Floors For Global Markets

MENAFN - GetNews) Shanghai Lantise New Material Co., Ltd., a specialized manufacturer of PVC and click flooring, is proud to introduce its latest generation of SPC (Stone Plastic Composite) flooring, engineered to deliver superior durability, safety, and long-term performance across residential, commercial, and industrial spaces.

As global demand rises for reliable and environmentally responsible flooring, Lantise's SPC flooring stands out with a series of features that today's customers value most. Built with a high-density rigid core, the product offers exceptional wear resistance, making it ideal for high-traffic areas such as offices, retail stores, hospitals, hotels, and modern homes. The flooring also integrates enhanced fire-retardant technology, giving end-users added confidence in environments where safety is a top priority.

In addition to its durability and safety performance, Lantise SPC flooring is produced with eco-friendly materials that comply with international environmental standards. With low VOC emissions and a recyclable structure, the flooring supports healthier and more sustainable indoor environments-an essential factor many global buyers now prioritize.

What further sets Shanghai Lantise apart is its capability to offer complete customization. Clients can personalize their SPC flooring with a wide choice of colors, sizes, embossing textures, edge designs, and surface finishes. Whether replicating natural wood, stone, marble, or creating a modern minimalist style, Lantise provides the flexibility to bring any design vision to life.

Beyond flooring production, Lantise also supplies professional installation tools and accessory systems, ensuring installers and project teams can complete every project more efficiently. From acoustic underlayment to skirting, profiles, and installation kits, the company provides a full set of solutions designed to“solve every flooring challenge” for customers around the world.

“SPC flooring has become one of the most reliable and versatile flooring materials on the market,” said a spokesperson from Shanghai Lantise New Material Co., Ltd.“Our goal is to help customers achieve stronger, safer, and more sustainable spaces. With durable performance, customizable aesthetics, and comprehensive installation support, Lantise stands ready to serve projects of all sizes.”

With continuous investment in production technology and quality control, Shanghai Lantise New Material Co., Ltd. remains committed to delivering premium SPC flooring that combines strength, beauty, and environmental responsibility-a complete solution for modern construction and renovation needs.

For product details, customization inquiries, or partnership opportunities, please contact Shanghai Lantise New Material Co., Ltd.