AI Defense Stock Visionwave Holdings (Nasdaq: VWAV) Reports European Growth Plans On The Back Of Solar Drone's DB Infrago AG Poc Success

MENAFN - Investor Ideas)-(Investorideas Newswire) Breaking Defense stock news- VisionWave Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: VWAV ) today announced a major advancement in its European growth strategy. On the heels of Solar Drone's successful 100-day Proof of Concept (“PoC”) with, the Company has appointedto lead next phase commercial engagement and to accelerate potential deployment opportunities across Europe.

Ms. Nagypal, who is based in Munich, Germany, is also under consideration to join VisionWave's Board of Directors, where she would help guide and expand the Company's European strategic operations. In the interim, she will act as VisionWave's dedicated European lead, overseeing all Solar Drone–DB InfraGO AG related opportunities.

Solar Drone recently completed a PoC with DB mindbox, the innovation platform of DB InfraGO AG. In an official letter, DB InfraGO AG confirmed the successful completion of the PoC and recommended Solar Drone to advance discussions with three interested departments:



Sky Operations

DB Services DB Energie

The evaluation demonstrated the feasibility and effectiveness of Solar Drone's automated cleaning technology c for large glass rooftops at major train stations, a long-standing maintenance challenge for DB InfraGO AG.

Ms. Nagypal will coordinate directly with DB InfraGO AG's designated departments, Solar Drone's engineering team, and VisionWave's strategic partners across the European Union.

A demonstration video of Solar Drone's current capabilities can be viewed here:

VisionWave develops advanced airborne, RF-sensing, and AI-powered technologies serving the defense, homeland-security, and critical-infrastructure sectors. VisionWave's mission is to enhance national-level safety, intelligence, and operational resilience through next-generation sensing and autonomous platforms.

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933 and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, including without limitation statements regarding the proposed acquisition of Solar Drone Ltd., potential integration of technologies, and any future business or commercial opportunities in Germany or elsewhere. In particular, there is no assurance the proposed acquisition will be completed on the contemplated timetable or at all. Words such as“will,”“expects,”“believes,”“potential,”“anticipated,” and similar expressions identify forward-looking statements. Actual outcomes may differ materially. Forward-looking statements are based on current expectations and are subject to risks and uncertainties described in VisionWave's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission. VisionWave undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law. See VisionWave's most recent Form 10-K and 10-Q for a fuller list of risk factors. The Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements.

Investor Contact: ...

Wesbite:

VisionWave is a Featured Defense stock on Investorideas

Research more defense stocks at Investorideas stock directory

Companies/HomelandDefense/stock_list

Investorideas is the go-to platform for big investing ideas. From breaking stock news to top-rated investing podcasts, we cover it all.

Advertising agencies -Learn more about digital advertising and guest posts at Investorideas Advertise/

Follow us on X: @investorideas, @stocknewsbites

Facebook: Investorideas Facebook

YouTube: Investorideas YouTube

Disclaimer/Disclosure VisionWave Holdings, Inc. is a paid for featured defense company on Investorideas. Investorideas is a digital publisher of third party sourced news, articles and equity research as well as creates original content, including video, interviews and articles. Original content created by investorideas is protected by copyright laws other than syndication rights. Our site does not make recommendations for purchases or sale of stocks, services or products. Nothing on our sites should be construed as an offer or solicitation to buy or sell products or securities. All investing involves risk and possible losses. Contact management and IR of each company directly regarding specific questions. More disclaimer info About/Disclaimer Learn more about publishing your news release and our other news services on the Investorideas newswire News-Upload/

Global investors must adhere to regulations of each country. Please read Investorideas privacy policy: Investorideas Privacy Policy