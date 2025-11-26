Beer Sales Decline Again In Switzerland

The boom in craft beers is declining. On the other hand, demand for traditional beer styles such as lager, pale ale and increasingly pilsner is on the rise again, the Swiss Brewers' Association (SBV) announced to the media in Zurich on Thursday.

Non-alcoholic beer is included in the figures for the first time. In contrast to alcoholic beer, the output of non-alcoholic beer grew by 13% to 353,307 hectolitres, bringing the share of non-alcoholic beer to 7.5% after 7% in the previous year.

Without the non-alcoholic beers, the situation looks even bleaker. Sales of beer with alcohol fell by 2.8% to 4.37 million hectolitres.

The catering trade continued to suffer. The proportion of beer sales accounted for by the catering trade fell from 31.4% in the previous year to 30.7% at present. This means that people are increasingly buying their beer in shops. This contrasts to 20 years ago, when the share in each sector was fairly equal.

“Rural and beverage-centred restaurants in particular are struggling with dwindling customer numbers and therefore struggling to survive,” wrote the association. If coronavirus loans also have to be paid, it will be tight for many.

This content was published on Nov 19, 2025 For decades, the Swiss beer market was dominated by a cartel. Its collapse ushered in a period of upheaval and innovation.