Universal Robots And Viam Launch Adaptive Cobot Sanding System For Marine Manufacturing

November 26, 2025 by David Edwards

Universal Robots is powering a new era of marine manufacturing automation through its partnership with Viam, a modern software engineering platform for robotics.

At the center of this collaboration is a robotic block sanding system designed to streamline fiberglass sanding for yacht builders – a task that is traditionally very labor-intensive and physically demanding.

The solution combines UR's proven UR Series cobots with Viam's adaptive software to deliver precision, consistency, and efficiency.

By automating sanding and other surface preparation processes, manufacturers can reduce delays, improve quality, and address ongoing labor shortages.

JP Hathout, president of the Teradyne Robotics, says:“We're excited to partner with Viam. Their AI-powered software opens new applications for our collaborative robots and sets the stage for rapid innovation in the marine sector and across industries in the years ahead.”

Viam's platform adds an AI powered intelligent software layer that makes automation highly adaptable: it can run on a wide range of hardware and dynamically switch between different UR cobot arm sizes to suit varying component dimensions – from small parts to large hulls.

This flexibility allows manufacturers to deploy solutions quickly without redesigning workflows, while Viam's real-time control and monitoring capabilities ensure precision and consistency across processes, enabling manufacturers to deploy automation quickly and confidently.

While fiberglass sanding is the first marine application, Viam's technology also supports gelcoat and paint application, wood sanding, and polishing – extending automation benefits to furniture, construction, and industrial manufacturing.

“Viam's intelligent software layer combined with Universal Robots' cobots can enable rapid adoption of automation,” says Viam Founder and CEO Eliot Horowitz.

“They are a true industry leader in robotic hardware and will help us to scale our solutions globally, both in the marine sector and in manufacturing broadly.”