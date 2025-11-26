Xeriant Elevates Holt To Lead Factor X As Company Builds A Skunk Worksstyle Innovation Engine

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) DENVER, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Xeriant (OTCQB:XERI) is sharpening its identity as a next-generation technology accelerator with the appointment of Brig. Gen. (Ret.) Blaine D. Holt as president of its newly defined Factor X Research Group, an expanded innovation division designed to function as a modern counterpart to Lockheed Martin's legendary Skunk Works.

Factor X represents Xeriant's push to unite elite scientific and engineering talent under a single mission: compress development cycles, integrate breakthrough systems across disciplines, and drive disruptive technologies from early discovery into scalable deployment. The group's mandate spans sectors where Xeriant sees near-term commercialization potential, including aerospace and defense, advanced construction materials, critical infrastructure, and AI-enabled platforms.

Xeriant recently broadened Holt's strategic role, tasking him with identifying acquisition candidates and high-impact technologies, particularly across artificial intelligence, quantum computing, and data science. As head of Factor X, he will oversee what the company calls a force-multiplying environment; one that replaces fragmented R&D with cross-functional collaboration intended to solve complex industrial and national-security challenges.

CEO Keith Duffy said Holt possesses the mix of“strategic clarity” and unity-building leadership needed to fast-track disruptive concepts into real-world products, pointing to innovations such as NEXBOARDTM as examples of Xeriant's accelerating commercial pipeline. Holt added that he expects Factor X to become“the epicenter of cross-disciplinary genius,” highlighting its role in engineering“sustainable, scalable solutions that transform industries.”

Holt's background spans diplomacy, operations, and high-stakes technology management. The former deputy U.S. military representative to NATO and command pilot with more than 3,900 flight hours has led multinational initiatives, overseen aerospace turnarounds, and served as CEO of AI-driven supply-chain firm AlchemAI. His track record also includes co-founding a large-scale advanced manufacturing initiative and advising emerging companies, as well as hosting the Dangerous Intellectuals podcast.

Factor X's structure mirrors the systems-integration mindset behind Skunk Works, known for producing some of the most advanced aircraft in history through small, highly autonomous teams and rapid prototyping. Xeriant aims to apply similar principles across Technology Readiness Levels (TRL 1–9), from graphene-based materials to AI-powered tools capable of reshaping national defense and industrial technologies.

Xeriant isn't alone in leveraging this kind of focused innovation center. Palantir Technologies continues to build specialized R&D units around its AI-driven government and defense platforms, integrating real-time data systems into high-security environments. Rocket Lab USA operates its own vertically integrated development ecosystem, enabling rapid iteration of spacecraft, launch systems, and advanced composites. Together, these models reflect a broader movement: companies building internal“micro-Skunk Works” to accelerate the jump from concept to commercialization.

With Holt now at the helm of Factor X, Xeriant is positioning itself to expand that movement, aiming to convert breakthrough R&D into deployable technologies that align with the company's trademark theme: Technologies that Define the FutureTM.

About Xeriant, Inc.

Xeriant, Inc. is focused on identifying, developing, and commercializing breakthrough technologies-particularly advanced materials-that can be deployed across a wide range of industrial markets. The company partners with, and selectively acquires interests in, innovators whose capabilities strengthen its mission of advancing next-generation solutions.

Xeriant's materials portfolio is marketed under the DUREVERTM brand and includes NEXBOARDTM, a patent-pending, eco-friendly composite panel engineered from recycled plastic and fiber waste. Designed as a high-performance alternative to conventional building products such as drywall, plywood, OSB, MDF, and MgO board, NEXBOARDTM reflects Xeriant's commitment to durable, sustainable construction technologies.

For more information, please go to

