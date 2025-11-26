Net Solutions UK Ranks 3Rd At Ecommerce Awards 2025

MENAFN - Market Press Release) November 25, 2025 1:47 am - Net Solutions UK ranked 3rd in the Best eCommerce Agency (over 35 employees) at the eCommerce Awards 2025, recognizing its client-first, AI-driven, design-led approach and global impact for brands across the US, UK, Canada, and beyond.

We're excited to announce that Net Solutions UK has been declared 3rd amongst all the UK Tier 2-3 digital agency entrants in the Best eCommerce Agency (over 35 Employees) category at the eCommerce Awards 2025.

The awards are part of the eCommerce Expo, the UK's premier event for eCommerce. Held in association with IMRG (the UK's leading eCommerce association), these awards celebrate the most innovative and market-leading initiatives and products in the online retail space.

This is a tremendous boost for our teams, and it feels great to be recognized for our client-first approach, design thinking, technological expertise, and the innovative spirit that drives us to leverage AI in all our ventures. As a strategic partner in our clients' transformation journey, we are committed to co-creating solutions that align with customer needs rather than pushing off-the-shelf tech.

The eCommerce award serves as a testament to our approach, which extends beyond engineering. We create measurable business impact. By combining product thinking, design-led engineering, and agile delivery, we've helped brands like Hancocks, Jaypore, EdPlace, and LKQ Euro Car Parts achieve transformative results – from a 50% reduction in load times to a 190% jump in conversions. Our client-first mindset, backed by innovation in headless architecture, AI-driven personalization, and composable commerce, sets us apart. Every project is a collaboration, every success measurable. This award recognizes not just what we build, but how we partner: with empathy, ownership, and a relentless drive for excellence.

Founded over 25 years ago, Net Solutions is an organization that began with a vision that was as bold as it was clear: to become a strategic digital partner for companies looking not just to build software, but to build impact.

Today, we are a global digital experience agency with footprints in the US, UK, Canada, and beyond. We partner with organizations ranging from high-growth startups to billion-dollar enterprises; companies that are ready to embrace transformation and value a partner who delivers not just technology, but strategic clarity, reliability, and long-term commitment.

For more information, visit: