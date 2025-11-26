ENVISION Reimagined: A Smarter, Faster, More Intuitive Platform For Canadian Marketers Launches November 26

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) See how AI-supported insights and real-time collaboration transform your team's results

TORONTO, Nov. 26, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Environics Analytics (EA), Canada's leading data and analytics company, is excited to launch the next generation of its flagship platform, ENVISION. Available today, the new ENVISION gives marketers and insights professionals a smarter, faster and more collaborative experience, empowering teams to turn data into strategic advantage.

Powered by best-in-class data and analytics expertise, ENVISION enables EA clients to address key challenges with understanding consumer behaviour and market opportunities using profiling and segmentation, multichannel media planning and execution, trade area analysis and site location decisions. It also supports merchandising and fundraising strategies, as well as government service planning.



Why ENVISION Stands Out:



Instant, Actionable Insights: ENVISION's streamlined interface and embedded AI Analyst turn your raw data, enhanced with EA's proprietary data and analytics, into intelligence, helping your team uncover trends, segment audiences, and answer the“why” behind customer choices in minutes.

Executive-Ready Reporting: Create powerful, visual summaries tailored for senior leaders. ENVISION's AI-supported reporting delivers clarity and confidence for every decision.

Real-Time Collaboration: Work together seamlessly in-app, eliminating version control headaches and accelerating project delivery.

Smarter Business Growth: Advanced segmentation, ranking and mapping tools help you find and reach your best customers and prospects, driving efficient acquisition and smarter media buys across Canada. Scalable, Secure and Fast: Built on leading platforms and technologies (Microsoft Azure, Esri ArcGIS on Kubernetes and Snowflake), ENVISION handles big data, has responsive visualizations and grows with your organization. EA's certification to ISO's Privacy by Design and global data de-identification standards ensure full compliance with Canadian privacy regulations and best practices.



“We're thrilled to bring this next-generation platform to the market,” said Jan Kestle, President of Environics Analytics.“ENVISION is built to help marketers uncover insights faster, collaborate more effectively, and make data-driven decisions with confidence.”

See ENVISION in Action. It isn't just a platform. It's your strategic partner for growth. Whether you're a CMO or leading an analytics team, ENVISION gives your teams the intelligence and agility to outperform the competition.

About Environics Analytics

Environics Analytics (EA) is the premier marketing, information, and analytical services company in Canada, helping thousands of customers across every industry sector turn data and analytics into strategy, insights, and results. Established in 2003, we specialize in developing and using best-in-class data, analytics expertise, and purpose-built software (including software-as-a-service platforms ENVISION and SPOTLIGHT) to address key challenges in areas such as consumer profiling and segmentation, multichannel media planning and execution, trade area analysis, merchandising and fundraising strategies, government services planning, and site location decision-making. Environics Analytics is also the exclusive provider of LiveRamp technology and services in Canada, helping organizations with a variety of data collaboration use cases. Environics Analytics is ISO 31700 Privacy-By-Design certified and is an affiliate of Bell Canada.

