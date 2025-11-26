Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Green Investment Takes Center Stage In Azerbaijan's Banking Sector

Green Investment Takes Center Stage In Azerbaijan's Banking Sector


2025-11-26 09:04:45
(MENAFN- AzerNews)

Azerbaijan's banking sector has entered a new chapter in its financial evolution by committing substantial resources to sustainable and green projects in the aftermath of COP29. The announcement that banks will mobilize two billion manats, equivalent to around 1.2 billion US dollars, by 2030 marks a significant milestone for a country whose economic identity has long been shaped by hydrocarbons. Already, in the first half of 2025, 330 million manats have been allocated, representing 17 percent of the pledged total

Access to paid information is limited

Find the plan that suits you best.

1 month subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 month

1.00₼ 3 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 3 months

2.00₼ Select -33% 6 months subscription

Full digital access to all news for 6 months

3.84₼ Select -36% 1 year subscription

Full digital access to all news for 1 year

7.10₼ Select -41%

MENAFN26112025000195011045ID1110401052



AzerNews

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

Search