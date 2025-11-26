403
Vietnam’s 2025 Natural Disasters Claim Hundreds of Lives
(MENAFN) Vietnam’s escalating natural disasters have inflicted heavy human and economic damage this year, with 409 people reported dead or missing and another 727 injured, local media said Wednesday, citing official figures.
According to media, more than 337,000 homes have either collapsed, been swept away, or suffered significant structural damage.
Agriculture has taken a major hit as well: 553,417 hectares of rice and other crops were flooded, while nearly 377,000 hectares of additional plantations were affected. Estimated economic losses have climbed to approximately $3.2 billion, the outlet reported.
The situation has worsened in recent weeks. Heavy flooding earlier this month left 102 people dead or missing and submerged more than 200,000 homes across central Vietnam.
Authorities presented the data at a forum focused on scientific and technological tools for disaster forecasting and early-warning systems. Nguyen Ton Quan, deputy head of the Community Disaster Management and Communications Division under the Department of Dike Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, said 19 storms and tropical depressions have already struck the country this year.
These included 14 typhoons and five tropical depressions—just one short of the historic peak recorded in 2017, Nguyen said.
He warned the tally could grow, noting that a tropical depression near the Philippines is expected to enter Vietnamese waters and could intensify into Storm No. 15 in the coming days.
