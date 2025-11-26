Email Outperforms All Channels: 80% Of B2B Prospects Still Prefer It In The Age Of AI
San Francisco, CA – November 25, 2025 – A comprehensive industry analysis reveals that modern email finder extensions have revolutionized B2B contact discovery, with leading platforms achieving accuracy rates up to 96% while reducing prospecting time from hours to seconds.
Key Findings
Industry data compiled from HubSpot, Mailmeteor, and platform benchmarks shows:
- 80% of B2B prospects prefer email for business communication 42% of salespeople identify prospecting as their most challenging task Email marketing delivers 36:1 ROI on average Extensions reduce contact discovery from 15 minutes to 2-5 seconds per profile
Technology Breakthrough
SignalHire has achieved 96% accuracy through advanced machine learning and real-time verification systems. The platform maintains over 850 million professional profiles, providing personal and business email addresses, direct phone numbers, and social media profiles with real-time deliverability verification.
Documented ResultsTechVenture Solutions: 300% increase in lead generation within 90 days. Research time was reduced by 75%, and email deliverability improved from 67% to 94%. ROI: 735:1. TalentSource Partners: Candidate database grew 434% in three months. The time-to-fill was reduced from 51 to 32 days, generating $342,000 in placement fees. ROI: 1,745:1. MarketReach Agency: Research time per contact dropped from 30-45 minutes to 2-3 minutes. The team saved 45 hours weekly, and the number of closed deals increased by 58%.
Economic Impact
For 500 monthly contacts, organizations save $6,150+ monthly compared to manual research, with productivity multipliers of 3-5x per sales representative.
Compliance & Integration
All leading platforms maintain strict compliance with
- General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR). CAN-SPAM Act. California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).
Native integrations include Salesforce, HubSpot, Greenhouse, and major sales engagement tools.
About SignalHire
SignalHire provides contact intelligence solutions for sales, recruiting, and marketing professionals worldwide.
Media Contact
For inquiries regarding this analysis:
