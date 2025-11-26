Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport

Email Outperforms All Channels: 80% Of B2B Prospects Still Prefer It In The Age Of AI


2025-11-26 06:11:28
(MENAFN- Pressat) With email delivering 36:1 ROI, contact discovery tools transform 15 hours of manual research into a 3-second automated discovery

San Francisco, CA – November 25, 2025 – A comprehensive industry analysis reveals that modern email finder extensions have revolutionized B2B contact discovery, with leading platforms achieving accuracy rates up to 96% while reducing prospecting time from hours to seconds.

Key Findings

Industry data compiled from HubSpot, Mailmeteor, and platform benchmarks shows:

  • 80% of B2B prospects prefer email for business communication
  • 42% of salespeople identify prospecting as their most challenging task
  • Email marketing delivers 36:1 ROI on average
  • Extensions reduce contact discovery from 15 minutes to 2-5 seconds per profile

Technology Breakthrough

SignalHire has achieved 96% accuracy through advanced machine learning and real-time verification systems. The platform maintains over 850 million professional profiles, providing personal and business email addresses, direct phone numbers, and social media profiles with real-time deliverability verification.

Documented Results

  • TechVenture Solutions: 300% increase in lead generation within 90 days. Research time was reduced by 75%, and email deliverability improved from 67% to 94%. ROI: 735:1.
  • TalentSource Partners: Candidate database grew 434% in three months. The time-to-fill was reduced from 51 to 32 days, generating $342,000 in placement fees. ROI: 1,745:1.
  • MarketReach Agency: Research time per contact dropped from 30-45 minutes to 2-3 minutes. The team saved 45 hours weekly, and the number of closed deals increased by 58%.

    Economic Impact

    For 500 monthly contacts, organizations save $6,150+ monthly compared to manual research, with productivity multipliers of 3-5x per sales representative.

    Compliance & Integration

    All leading platforms maintain strict compliance with

    • General Data Protection Regulation (GDPR).
    • CAN-SPAM Act.
    • California Consumer Privacy Act (CCPA).

    Native integrations include Salesforce, HubSpot, Greenhouse, and major sales engagement tools.

    About SignalHire

    SignalHire provides contact intelligence solutions for sales, recruiting, and marketing professionals worldwide.

    Media Contact

    For inquiries regarding this analysis:

    • Email:...
    • Website:
    • Blog:

    Press release distributed by Pressat on behalf of SignalHire Sp. z o. o., on Tuesday 25 November, 2025. For more information subscribe and follow

    MENAFN26112025004644010603ID1110400067



    • Pressat

    Legal Disclaimer:
    MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

    Tags

    Label

    Comments

    No comment

    Category

    Date

    Search