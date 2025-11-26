Edison Issues Report On Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (FFAI)
Faraday Future Intelligent Electric (NASDAQ: FFAI) is expanding its strategy beyond being a luxury electric vehicle (EV) pioneer to include an asset-light, partnership-led production model. Its vehicle differentiation is based on an AI-powered mobility ecosystem using proprietary software. Its current focus is on product delivery and sales execution, led by its flagship FF 91 vehicle, the new FX Super One vehicle and the recently announced cheaper FX 4 (more information is expected in 2026), while the planned spin-off of its digital asset operations reflects a tighter emphasis on its core mobility business. The market values FFAI at c US$150m, implying market expectations of 1,000-2,000 deliveries in 2026.
Click hereAll reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment