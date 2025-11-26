SOCAR Highlights Conservative Approach Of Oil And Gas Industry To AI Use

MENAFN - Trend News Agency)The oil and gas industry, compared to other sectors, is conservative in its approach to the use of artificial intelligence (AI), SOCAR Deputy Director Ulvi Zamanbayov said at the SPE Caspian Technical Conference in Baku, Trend reports.

"The reasons are risk caution and the high cost of research," he explained.

Zamanbayov stressed that the company is building teams of engineers and production specialists, creating teams with diverse backgrounds.

"Furthermore, there are teams that act as a bridge between the data and computer science fields and the business. To enhance user experience, special interfaces and tools are being developed, allowing business units to feel like data scientists," he also said.

The SOCAR representative emphasized that innovation is also a priority. The oil and gas industry requires a great deal of experimentation and a trial-and-error approach.

"For this purpose, we are creating an automated infrastructure and using open-source tools, which enables rapid experimentation," he pointed out.

Zamanbayov also underlined the importance of data management, emphasizing that data science is key to success.

"If the data is of poor quality, then no matter how good the model, the result will be poor. Therefore, SOCAR uses reverse engineering platforms and methods that allow it to quickly assess the value of data," he added.