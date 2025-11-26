Azerbaijan Plans Major Expansion Of North-South Rail Corridor By 2028

Azerbaijan aims to increase freight traffic along the North-South corridor to 5 million tons annually by January 1, 2028, Azernews reports, citing remarks by Minister of Digital Development and Transport Rashad Nabiyev at the 83rd meeting of the CIS Rail Transport Council in Baku.

