Robinhood Stock Braces For Worst Month Since 2022 Amid Bitcoin Slide Retail Cheers Prediction Markets Push



Robinhood shares have fallen by more than 21% in November, keeping the popular retail trading platform on track for its biggest percentage decline since April 2022.

Robinhood Markets Inc. stock is expected to be on retail radar on Wednesday after the company said it is introducing a futures and derivatives exchange through a joint venture with Susquehanna International Group to bolster its prediction markets offerings.

In connection with the launch, the exchange would buy MIAXdx, a CFTC-licensed firm that clears and executes derivatives trades, from Miami International Holdings. Robinhood added that Miami International would hold a 10% stake in the exchange after the close.

Stock Heads For Worst Month Since April 2022

As per Koyfin data, Robinhood shares have fallen over 21% in November, keeping the popular retail trading platform on track for the biggest percentage decline since April 2022, when the firm reported a sharp drop in active users amid a high-interest-rate environment.

The firm's declines came amid weakness in the cryptocurrency markets and concerns over valuations of some of the biggest U.S. firms. Bitcoin, the largest cryptocurrency by market capitalization, has lost over 24% of its value over the past month amid profit-taking, a large liquidation event in October, and concerns over the Federal Reserve's interest rate policy. Tech stocks have also shown signs of weakness with a growing number of bearish bets.

Robinhood's third-quarter earnings topped estimates earlier in November, and its revenue more than doubled, primarily driven by cryptocurrency revenue.

What Are Stocktwits Users Thinking?

Retail sentiment on Stocktwits about Robinhood edged up to 'neutral' territory from 'bearish' a day ago.

“This would be huge for HOOD in 2026 - cutting out the middle man would increase its transaction fee - great movie - told you they will suck everything into their platform,” one user wrote.

“This prediction markets news is massive for Robinhood. Robinhood is the market maker now,” another user said.

Prediction Markets Race Hits Up

Robinhood is ramping up its offering to become a“super app” in the financial services sector. In March, the firm partnered with Kalshi to offer a prediction markets hub directly within the Robinhood app, enabling betting on the outcomes of some of the world's biggest events, from sporting events to election results.

The company noted that prediction markets have quickly become Robinhood's fastest-growing product line by revenue, with 9 billion contracts traded by more than 1 million Robinhood customers since launch.

Bernstein analysts labeled prediction markets a viable asset class earlier this month, arguing that while they once seemed like novelty bets, they are now being integrated into the foundations of mainstream finance, backed by real capital, real users, and regulatory approval recent weakness, Robinhood stock has nearly tripled this year on strong revenue growth and its inclusion in the S & P 500 index.

