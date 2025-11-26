403
Venezuela warns airlines of losing permission to operate
(MENAFN) Venezuela has issued a stern warning to airlines that have paused operations to the country following a recent US advisory, stating that carriers risk losing their authorization to fly there if they do not resume services promptly.
The Transport Ministry of Venezuela announced on Tuesday that a 48-hour window granted to international airlines to restart flights will close at 12 noon local time (1600 GMT) on Wednesday, according to reports. Officials said this deadline was communicated during a meeting with airline representatives on Monday, and any company that fails to resume operations within the timeframe will have its flight permits revoked.
"The Venezuelan state has taken a stand with the airlines and will take the corresponding actions. They have less than 24 hours left," a ministry source stated.
Last week, the US Federal Aviation Administration issued a cautionary notice for flights to Venezuela, citing “the deteriorating security situation and increased military activity” in the country. In response, several international carriers, including TAP, LATAM, Avianca, Iberia, Gol, and Caribbean Airlines, reportedly suspended their operations to Venezuela indefinitely.
Tensions between the US and Venezuela have escalated since the US announced a military deployment in the Caribbean in August, claiming it aimed to target drug trafficking routes allegedly linked to the Venezuelan government. Caracas insists that the US presence is not related to drugs but is intended to pursue regime change.
Since September, US forces have carried out 21 strikes on vessels said to be transporting drugs, resulting in 83 deaths and prompting allegations that the strikes were unlawful. Furthermore, US leadership has indicated the possibility of targeting alleged drug trafficking operations on Venezuelan soil.
