Security Operation Targets Armed Extremists in Jordan
(MENAFN) Jordan reported on Wednesday that two individuals lost their lives during a security operation aimed at apprehending "outlaws" in the northern Irbid governorate.
According to the Interior Ministry’s Public Security Directorate, a specialized security unit carried out a raid on Tuesday evening in the Al-Ramtha District, targeting two wanted men with extremist ideologies who had been hiding at the location.
The suspects, identified as brothers, opened heavy fire on the security team, injuring three officers in the process.
The directorate explained that the two "outlaws" were killed after barricading themselves inside the premises and using their mother as a human shield, though she was rescued without injury.
Authorities added that the operation resulted in the confiscation of multiple firearms and a quantity of ammunition.
Earlier on Tuesday evening, the Jordanian government confirmed that its security services were conducting a targeted raid against "outlaws" in the northern region.
Jordan’s Minister of State for Media Affairs and Communications and Government spokesperson, Mohammad Al-Momani, shared on the US platform X that “further details will be announced by the competent security authorities once the operation concludes.”
