Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Two people get killed in security operation targeting outlaws in Jordan

2025-11-26 04:42:04
(MENAFN) Jordanian authorities reported on Wednesday that two individuals were killed during a security operation targeting outlaws in the northern Irbid governorate.

According to reports, a special security unit raided a location in the Al-Ramtha District on Tuesday evening, where two brothers with extremist affiliations had been hiding. The suspects opened heavy fire on the personnel, injuring three members of the security force.

The two outlaws were ultimately killed after barricading themselves inside the premises and using their mother as a human shield to prevent security forces from intervening. Their mother was rescued unharmed, according to reports.
Officials said several firearms and quantities of ammunition were seized during the operation.

Earlier, the Jordanian government announced that its security services were conducting a raid against “outlaws” in the country’s north. Mohammad Al-Momani, Jordan’s Minister of State for Media Affairs and Communications, stated on a social media platform that “further details will be announced by the competent security authorities once the operation concludes.”

