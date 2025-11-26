Moci Launches Unified Platform To Accelerate Qatar's Digital Transformation, Boost Industrial Growth

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Commerce and Industry (MOCI), in collaboration with Microsoft, announced the launch of the Unified Platform, an initiative designed to consolidate and modernize ministerial services, drive operational excellence, empower the business sector and benefit consumers.

This collaboration brings together MOCI's vision for a future-ready government and Microsoft's global expertise in cloud, AI, and digital transformation. The Unified Platform, built on Microsoft Dynamics 365 and Azure, will integrate over 140 e-services in its first phase, streamlining operations such as licensing, permits, and registrations into a single, cohesive digital environment and laying the groundwork for implementing an agentic AI framework benefitting businesses and the economy at large.

The Unified Platform offers key enhancements for ministries and businesses by modernising existing systems and automating everyday tasks, that will boost efficiency, lower maintenance expenses, and increase resiliency and agility. The platform, which adheres to strict security and privacy principles, empowers the Ministry's employees to make better decisions, offer round-the-clock help through virtual assistants, and give tailored support to businesses.

Ahmad Ali Al-Kuwari, Director of Information Technology Department at the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, stated:“Launching the Unified Platform in partnership with Microsoft marks a pivotal step in our journey toward a smarter, more efficient government. This initiative not only enhances service delivery but also strengthens Qatar's position as a digital innovation hub in the region that align with Qatar National Vision 2030, and Third National Development Strategy.''

Ahmad El Dandachi, General Manager of Microsoft Qatar said:“At Microsoft, we are committed to upholding the highest standards of privacy and security as we support MOCI's digital transformation journey.

The Unified Platform not only safeguards sensitive information but also provides a trusted digital environment for businesses to thrive. By fostering confidence in digital services, this initiative helps unlock new opportunities for growth, innovation and efficiency, ultimately strengthening both the business landscape and the wider Qatari economy.”

As a pivotal element of Qatar's Digital Government Strategy and a driving force behind Qatar National Vision 2030, the Unified Platform delivers a seamless, user-focused experience that underpins economic diversification and innovation, establishing Qatar as a leader in digital government across the region.

By streamlining government services through a unified digital platform, businesses in Qatar will enjoy unprecedented convenience and accessibility, allowing them to complete essential tasks online, saving time and reducing the need for in-person visits, and enhance the businesses and economic sustainability.