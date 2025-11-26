403
Vietnam Confronts Severe 2025 Natural Disasters
(MENAFN) Natural catastrophes across Vietnam in 2025 have resulted in substantial loss of life and widespread destruction, leaving 409 individuals either deceased or unaccounted for and 727 others harmed, according to local media reports on Wednesday that referenced official statistics.
More than 337,000 residences have either collapsed, been washed away, or endured various degrees of impairment, as noted by a news agency.
The agriculture sector has endured serious disruption, with 553,417 hectares of rice fields and other crops submerged and nearly 377,000 hectares of additional plantations suffering damage.
The nation’s economic losses are estimated at approximately $3.2 billion, the report stated.
Within just this month, 102 people have been declared dead or missing as intense flooding enveloped over 200,000 homes in central Vietnam.
The information was revealed at a symposium focused on scientific and technological strategies for disaster forecasting and early warning.
Nguyen Ton Quan, deputy chief of the Community Disaster Management and Communications Division under the Department of Dike Management and Natural Disaster Prevention and Control, explained that Vietnam has been hit by 19 storms and tropical depressions this year.
These weather events include 14 typhoons and five tropical depressions, merely one fewer than the historic record established in 2017, Nguyen stated.
He cautioned that the total could still escalate, emphasizing that a tropical depression situated near the Philippines is anticipated to enter Vietnamese waters and potentially intensify into Storm No. 15 in the coming days.
