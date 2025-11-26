403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Sanders denounces West Bank violence, calls to end US aid to Israel
(MENAFN) According to reports, Senator Bernie Sanders on Tuesday condemned rising violence in the occupied West Bank, criticizing Israel’s actions and calling for an end to US military assistance to the country.
Writing on social media platform X, Sanders stated, "In two years, Israel has killed more than 1,000 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. Every day, settlers attack Palestinian villages.
Netanyahu & his extremist allies have one goal: annexation by force. The U.S. has enabled them. No more US military aid for Israel."
The Israeli military has intensified operations in the West Bank since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023. Reports indicate that at least 1,080 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 11,000 injured in attacks by Israeli forces and illegal settlers in the occupied territory, with over 20,000 arrests recorded.
Last July, the International Court of Justice issued a landmark opinion declaring Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
Writing on social media platform X, Sanders stated, "In two years, Israel has killed more than 1,000 Palestinians in the occupied West Bank. Every day, settlers attack Palestinian villages.
Netanyahu & his extremist allies have one goal: annexation by force. The U.S. has enabled them. No more US military aid for Israel."
The Israeli military has intensified operations in the West Bank since the start of the war in Gaza in October 2023. Reports indicate that at least 1,080 Palestinians have been killed and nearly 11,000 injured in attacks by Israeli forces and illegal settlers in the occupied territory, with over 20,000 arrests recorded.
Last July, the International Court of Justice issued a landmark opinion declaring Israel’s occupation of Palestinian territories illegal and called for the evacuation of all settlements in the West Bank and East Jerusalem.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
Checkmarx Adds Credshields As Web3 Security Partner As Financial Institutions Scale Blockchain Adoption
CommentsNo comment