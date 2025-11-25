Microsoft, Palantir Lead Dan Ives' New List Of AI-Era Winners



Dan Ives, managing director at Wedbush Securities, on Tuesday identified a new group of companies he believes are best positioned to benefit from the artificial intelligence revolution.

In a post on the X platform, Ives highlighted 10 major technology companies with the strongest potential as AI adoption accelerates across enterprise, consumer, and cybersecurity markets.

Top Picks Reflect Broad AI Momentum

The list ranges from hyperscale cloud leaders to semiconductor innovators and cybersecurity specialists, forming a diversified roadmap for investors seeking exposure to the sector.

Microsoft Corp. (MSFT) tops the ranking, thanks to its extensive cloud infrastructure and enterprise footprint, which give it an advantage as businesses deploy AI tools at scale.

Palantir Technologies Inc.(PLTR) follows. The company is known for its deep government and commercial partnerships, positioning it at the center of mission-critical AI decision systems.

