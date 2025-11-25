403
Sudan Describes US Peace Plan as “Worst” Proposal Yet
(MENAFN) The commander of the Sudanese Armed Forces (SAF) has dismissed a plan suggested by the United States to resolve the country’s civil war, labeling it the “worst” proposal so far.
In a statement released on Sunday, Gen. Abdel Fattah al-Burhan criticized the plan, which was conveyed through Massad Boulos, a senior adviser to US President Donald Trump on Arab and Middle Eastern affairs.
Al-Burhan warned that the initiative would effectively eliminate the SAF’s influence, dismantle the nation’s security services, and leave the paramilitary Rapid Support Forces (RSF) in control of their current regions.
Sudan, located in Northeast Africa, has been trapped in a violent conflict that has persisted for over two years.
Al-Burhan argued that continuing the mediation in its current trajectory would appear biased. He also accused the US envoy of acting as though he sought to impose terms on the SAF, cautioning that “we fear that Massad Boulos will be an obstacle to the peace that all the people of Sudan seek.”
The announcement came shortly after Trump revealed on Wednesday that he would personally participate in efforts to end the fighting.
The US president noted that with his involvement, Washington had already contributed to resolving several international disputes, including those between India and Pakistan.
On September 12, the ‘Quartet’—comprising the US, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, and Egypt—introduced a plan proposing a three-month humanitarian pause in Sudan, followed by a ceasefire, and a nine-month transition toward civilian governance.
