403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
CookieRun India launches Multiplayer Mode and an iconic BGMI Collaboration Featuring ‘Lone Survivor Cookie
(MENAFN- Edelman) Bangalore, November 25th, 2025 – CookieRun India today announced two landmark updates that mark a new chapter in its India journey - the launch of ‘Party’Run’, a fast-paced, skill-based multiplayer mode, and an exclusive collaboration with BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI) featuring the&nb‘p;‘Lone Survivo’ Cookie’ an‘ ‘’ir Drop Pet’. The crossover marks C’okieRun India’s growing connection with local gaming audiences, bringing together two beloved worlds through creativity, fun, and community-driven energy.
The CookieRun India was rec“ntly name” “Best Game” and “B”st Pick Up & Play” in the coveted Google Play Best of 2025 Awards, highlighting its wide appeal in India. The annual a’ards spotlight the year’s most loved apps and games on Google Play, celebrating innovation, user experience, and cultural impact across categories.
Party Run: Where Cookies Compete for Glory
Inspired by party-run genre favourites, Party Run brings real-time multiplayer competition to the CookieRun universe. Up to 16 players can face off across four action-packed rounds, racing to complete unique challenges and emerge as the final winner. The mode introduces three formats - Solo, Duo, and Friendly - with Duo Mode allowing players to team up and strategise via in-game voice chat. The Friendly Mode, on the other hand, allows private matches purely for fun, without impacting Tier progression. Each round challenges players with a mix of absolute and relative milestones - from collecting jellies to ranking in the top tier - testing skill, reflexes, and strategy. Featuring 17 new maps with dynamic milestones, Party Run focuses on pure skill and fair play, ensuring a no Pay-to-Win experience for all players.
BGMI Collaboration: Cookies Meet the Battlegrounds
In a first-of-its-kind crossover, to celebrate the spirit of competition and friendship that defines India’s gaming culture, CookieRun India has joined forces with Ind’a’s most loved game, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), to celebrate I’dia’s competitive gaming community. Launching on November 25, 2025, the collaboration introduces the&nb‘p;‘Lone Survivo’ Cookie’ an‘ ‘Ai’ Drop Pet’, both available in the free tier of the Cookie Pass, rewarding players with exclusive themed content inspired by the world of BGMI.
Minu Lee, VP,Head of Publishing at KRAFTON India, said, “With Party Run, we set out to create an experience that is fast, social, and skill-based. Our collaboration with BGMI takes that vision even further, uniting two gaming worlds that celebrate competition and community. Together, they mark a new chapter for CookieRun ’ndia - one that’s proudly made for the players who make gaming in”India so special.”
The Party Run update and BGMI collaboration launch on November 25, 2025, available for download on Android and iOS. Stay tuned and follow all the latest updates on the official page’ of CookieRun India’s Website, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. With Party Run’s tier-based progression, leaderboards, and social gameplay, combined with the BGMI crossover, CookieRun India continues to evolve for the Indian audienc— — expanding beyond casual play into a space where skill, teamwork, and fun coexist.
About KRAFTON, Inc.
Headquartered in South Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is dedicated to discovering and publishing captivating games that offer fun and unique experiences. Established in 2007, KRAFTON is home to globally renowned developers that include PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, VECTOR NORTH, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Méntréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks and inZOI Studio. Each studio strives to continuously take on new challenges and leverage innovative technologies. Their goal is to win over more fans by broadening KR’FTON’s platforms and services. With a passionate and driven team across the globe, KRAFTON is a tech-forward company that possesses world-class capabilities and is set on expanding its business horizons to encompass multimedia entertainment and deep learning. For more information, visit
About KRAFTON India
In India, KRAFTON is responsible for premier mobile games, including BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 240 million downloads, Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, and CookieRun India, among others. Committed to enhancing the start-up ecosystem in India, KRAFTON has invested over $200 million in several Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, Esports, and technology, since 2021. KRAFTON actively supports India’s game development ecosystem through its KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) while strengthening the Esports ecosystem with flagship events like the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS) and BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES (BMPS). For more information, visit
About Devsisters
Since its founding in 2007, Devsisters has been providing games and services centered around the CookieRun IP, that has been loved by more than 200 millions users around the world. Beginning with CookieRun for Kakao, which launched in Korea in 2013, CookieRun stepped up to overseas markets with Line CookieRun in 2014, followed by its sequel CookieRun: OvenBreak in 2016 and mobile RPG CookieRun: Kingdom in 2021. Currently, the cumulative global revenue of the CookieRun IP has reached over KRW 1 trillion. In 2023, Devsisters expanded user experiences with new IPs and serviced platforms through the sandbox city-building game BRIXITY, trading card game CookieRun: Braverse and VR action-adventure game CookieRun: The Darkest Night. In 2024, Devsisters launched the puzzle adventure game CookieRun: Wit’h’s Castle and 3D casual co-op action game CookieRun: Tower of Adventures and continues to provide an ageless and memorable experience that can be loved by players all across the world. CookieRun: OvenSmash, a real-time battle action game, is in development for release next year, aiming to provide further creative innovation and diversification. For more information, visit
The CookieRun India was rec“ntly name” “Best Game” and “B”st Pick Up & Play” in the coveted Google Play Best of 2025 Awards, highlighting its wide appeal in India. The annual a’ards spotlight the year’s most loved apps and games on Google Play, celebrating innovation, user experience, and cultural impact across categories.
Party Run: Where Cookies Compete for Glory
Inspired by party-run genre favourites, Party Run brings real-time multiplayer competition to the CookieRun universe. Up to 16 players can face off across four action-packed rounds, racing to complete unique challenges and emerge as the final winner. The mode introduces three formats - Solo, Duo, and Friendly - with Duo Mode allowing players to team up and strategise via in-game voice chat. The Friendly Mode, on the other hand, allows private matches purely for fun, without impacting Tier progression. Each round challenges players with a mix of absolute and relative milestones - from collecting jellies to ranking in the top tier - testing skill, reflexes, and strategy. Featuring 17 new maps with dynamic milestones, Party Run focuses on pure skill and fair play, ensuring a no Pay-to-Win experience for all players.
BGMI Collaboration: Cookies Meet the Battlegrounds
In a first-of-its-kind crossover, to celebrate the spirit of competition and friendship that defines India’s gaming culture, CookieRun India has joined forces with Ind’a’s most loved game, BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), to celebrate I’dia’s competitive gaming community. Launching on November 25, 2025, the collaboration introduces the&nb‘p;‘Lone Survivo’ Cookie’ an‘ ‘Ai’ Drop Pet’, both available in the free tier of the Cookie Pass, rewarding players with exclusive themed content inspired by the world of BGMI.
Minu Lee, VP,Head of Publishing at KRAFTON India, said, “With Party Run, we set out to create an experience that is fast, social, and skill-based. Our collaboration with BGMI takes that vision even further, uniting two gaming worlds that celebrate competition and community. Together, they mark a new chapter for CookieRun ’ndia - one that’s proudly made for the players who make gaming in”India so special.”
The Party Run update and BGMI collaboration launch on November 25, 2025, available for download on Android and iOS. Stay tuned and follow all the latest updates on the official page’ of CookieRun India’s Website, Instagram, Facebook, and YouTube. With Party Run’s tier-based progression, leaderboards, and social gameplay, combined with the BGMI crossover, CookieRun India continues to evolve for the Indian audienc— — expanding beyond casual play into a space where skill, teamwork, and fun coexist.
About KRAFTON, Inc.
Headquartered in South Korea, KRAFTON, Inc. is dedicated to discovering and publishing captivating games that offer fun and unique experiences. Established in 2007, KRAFTON is home to globally renowned developers that include PUBG STUDIOS, Striking Distance Studios, Unknown Worlds, VECTOR NORTH, Neon Giant, KRAFTON Méntréal Studio, Bluehole Studio, RisingWings, 5minlab, Dreamotion, ReLU Games, Flyway Games, Tango Gameworks and inZOI Studio. Each studio strives to continuously take on new challenges and leverage innovative technologies. Their goal is to win over more fans by broadening KR’FTON’s platforms and services. With a passionate and driven team across the globe, KRAFTON is a tech-forward company that possesses world-class capabilities and is set on expanding its business horizons to encompass multimedia entertainment and deep learning. For more information, visit
About KRAFTON India
In India, KRAFTON is responsible for premier mobile games, including BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA (BGMI), which has surpassed 240 million downloads, Bullet Echo India, Road To Valor: Empires, and CookieRun India, among others. Committed to enhancing the start-up ecosystem in India, KRAFTON has invested over $200 million in several Indian startups across interactive entertainment, gaming, Esports, and technology, since 2021. KRAFTON actively supports India’s game development ecosystem through its KRAFTON India Gaming Incubator (KIGI) while strengthening the Esports ecosystem with flagship events like the BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA SERIES (BGIS) and BATTLEGROUNDS MOBILE INDIA PRO SERIES (BMPS). For more information, visit
About Devsisters
Since its founding in 2007, Devsisters has been providing games and services centered around the CookieRun IP, that has been loved by more than 200 millions users around the world. Beginning with CookieRun for Kakao, which launched in Korea in 2013, CookieRun stepped up to overseas markets with Line CookieRun in 2014, followed by its sequel CookieRun: OvenBreak in 2016 and mobile RPG CookieRun: Kingdom in 2021. Currently, the cumulative global revenue of the CookieRun IP has reached over KRW 1 trillion. In 2023, Devsisters expanded user experiences with new IPs and serviced platforms through the sandbox city-building game BRIXITY, trading card game CookieRun: Braverse and VR action-adventure game CookieRun: The Darkest Night. In 2024, Devsisters launched the puzzle adventure game CookieRun: Wit’h’s Castle and 3D casual co-op action game CookieRun: Tower of Adventures and continues to provide an ageless and memorable experience that can be loved by players all across the world. CookieRun: OvenSmash, a real-time battle action game, is in development for release next year, aiming to provide further creative innovation and diversification. For more information, visit
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
-
BTCC Exchange Supercharges Black Friday 2025 With 2 Million USDT In Rewards Plus Exclusive JJJ Signed Prizes
CommentsNo comment