5 Homegrown Brands Leading the Shift Toward Truly Sustainable Living
Sustainability in India is no longer a buzzword, it’s becoming a way of life. From how we travel to what we consume, conscious choices are shaping a quieter, kinder future. And at the heart of this transformation are homegrown brands that see sustainability not as a checkbox, but as a culture. These pioneers are rewriting what luxury feels like: slower, rooted, thoughtful, and deeply connected to place, people, and planet.
Here are five homegrown trailblazers redefining sustainable living in India.
Beforest
Beforest is quietly redefining what sustainable living can look like in India. Blending regenerative design with a deep respect for the land, its collectives function as living, breathing ecosystems, part forest, part farm, part community. Homes are clustered to preserve wild spaces, landscapes are shaped by permaculture principles, and members become active stewards of soil, water, and biodiversity. More than a residential model, Beforest feels like a return to intuitive, land-led living, offering a vision of modern life where comfort, community, and ecological responsibility coexist beautifully.
The Bison Resort
The Bison Resort showcases an ethos where sustainability and adventure coexist. Built with minimal-impact structures and powered by conservation-forward operations, the resort supports anti-poaching initiatives and local communities. Its wild-meets-luxe aesthetic encourages mindful travel, making eco-conscious exploration feel aspirational. Here, sustainability is woven seamlessly into the Kabini experience, setting a benchmark for responsible wilderness stays.
Kanha Earth Lodge
Tucked in the buffer zone of Kanha National Park, Kanha Earth Lodge blends wilderness luxury with uncompromising sustainability. Its eco-sensitive design, solar-powered systems, and locally sourced materials reduce footprint while supporting tribal communities. Guests experience nature through guided trails, forest learning, and conscious hospitality, where sustainability becomes an everyday practice rather than a marketing promise.
SwaSwara by CGH Earth (Gokarna)
SwaSwara by CGH Earth (Gokarna) embodies sustainability as a lived experience, not an aesthetic. From rainwater harvesting and natural architecture to farm-to-table dining, every element is designed to immerse travellers in conscious living. The retreat champions mindful travel, encourages low-impact stays, and integrates wellness with ecological responsibility, making sustainability feel effortless, intuitive, and deeply personal.
Bera Safari Lodge (Rajasthan)
Bera Safari Lodge (Rajasthan) proves that wildlife tourism can coexist with ecological sensitivity. Built using local stone, run by a family of conservationists, and rooted in community partnerships, the lodge protects the region’s leopards without disturbing their habitat. Guests participate in low-impact safaris, local crafts, and slow travel, turning sustainability into a natural extension of the desert lifestyle.
