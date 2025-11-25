Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Last survivor of 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre passes away

2025-11-25 06:27:35
(MENAFN) Viola Ford Fletcher, the oldest surviving witness of the 1921 Tulsa Race Massacre, passed away Monday at the age of 111, according to reports.

Fletcher died at a hospital in Tulsa, Oklahoma, surrounded by family, her grandson Ike Howard said. She had previously shared her experiences at a 2021 congressional hearing, offering a firsthand account of the tragedy she survived.

The massacre, which took place over two days starting May 31, 1921, erupted after a local newspaper reported that a Black man had allegedly assaulted a white woman. Tensions escalated when a white mob gathered outside the courthouse where the man was held, and armed Black residents arrived to prevent a lynching. This confrontation led to violent clashes.

The predominantly Black Greenwood neighborhood, known as “Black Wall Street” for its thriving Black-owned businesses, was devastated. Hundreds were killed or injured, over 1,200 homes and countless businesses were destroyed, and more than 30 city blocks were left in ruins, wiping out decades of progress. The total number of casualties remains uncertain, with estimates varying widely.

