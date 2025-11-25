Jomla Expands Full Operations To Saudi Arabia: UAE's Leading E-Commerce Giant Brings Genuine Products, Installment Payments, And 10,000 Daily Order Capacity To The Kingdom

MENAFN - Newsfile Corp) Jeddah, Saudi Arabia--(Newsfile Corp. - November 25, 2025) - Jomla, the UAE's fastest-growing e-commerce marketplace and trusted destination for authentic, under-market-priced electronics, home appliances, toys, and lifestyle products, today announced the official launch of its full-scale operations in. After six years of delivering exceptional value to overacross the UAE and GCC through cross-border fulfillment, Jomla has established state-of-the-artwith the capacity to process, marking a landmark milestone in the Kingdom's digital retail transformation.

The expansion into Saudi Arabia, the largest e-commerce market in the MENA region, positions Jomla as a direct competitor to regional giants while reinforcing its commitment to genuine products, Sharia-compliant installment plans via Tabby and Tamara, and same-day delivery in major Saudi cities including Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, and Al Khobar. With a catalog exceeding 200,000 SKUs across 45+ categories, Jomla is set to redefine online shopping in Saudi Arabia by combining hyper-local inventory, official brand partnerships, and unmatched affordability.

Saudi Arabia: The Next Frontier for Jomla's Vision 2030-Aligned Growth

The Kingdom's Vision 2030 has catalyzed a digital economy boom, with e-commerce penetration projected to reach 35% by 2027. Jomla's entry aligns perfectly with national initiatives to enhance digital infrastructure, empower SMEs, and increase consumer access to affordable, high-quality goods.

Jomla's Jeddah-based headquarters and fulfillment network represent a multi-million-dollar investment in local talent, technology, and logistics. The company is planning to onboard more than 200 Saudi nationals in roles spanning warehouse operations, customer experience, and digital marketing, with plans to triple its local workforce by Q3 2026.

"Saudi Arabia isn't just a market for us, it's home," said Rayan Ghurab - Jomla Country CEO. "We're here to stay, to grow with Saudi families, and to contribute to the Kingdom's digital leadership in the region."

Hyper-Local Fulfillment: 10,000 Daily Orders, Same-Day Delivery

Jomla's three fulfillment centers in Saudi Arabia are equipped with automated sorting systems, AI-powered demand prediction, and climate-controlled storage for electronics and perishables. Key operational highlights:



Daily Capacity: 10,000 orders (scalable to 25,000 by 2027)

Same-Day Delivery: Available in Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Al Khobar, and Medina

Next-Day Nationwide: Covering all 13 regions of Saudi Arabia Return Policy: 30-day hassle-free returns with free pickup

"Speed without quality is meaningless," said Ahmed Ibrahim, Head of Operations, KSA. "Our Saudi centers are designed not just to deliver fast, but to deliver perfectly, every box, every time."

Sharia-Compliant, Customer-Centric Payment Ecosystem

Understanding Saudi consumer preferences, Jomla offers a fully localized payment experience:



Tabby & Tamara: 0% interest BNPL plans

Cash on Delivery (COD): Available nationwide

Apple Pay & STC Pay: For seamless mobile checkout Tamara: Extended plans for high-value purchases (up to SAR 20,000)

All installment plans are Sharia-compliant, with transparent terms and no hidden fees

Recognizing the growing demand for flexible financial solutions in the region, Jomla has optimized its platform to make premium electronics more accessible. Shoppers looking for an installment mobile in KSA can now take advantage of interest-free split payment plans on the latest smartphones and devices. This initiative allows customers across the Kingdom to purchase high-value technology without the immediate financial burden, ensuring that flagship devices are within reach for every budget.

Empowering Saudi SMEs and Vendors

Jomla is not just a retailer, it's a growth engine for Saudi entrepreneurs. The Jomla Seller Program enables local businesses to list products with zero upfront fees, access to Jomla's logistics network, and AI-driven marketing tools.



Onboarded Vendors: 300+ Saudi SMEs in first month Training Academy: Free e-commerce workshops in Riyadh and Jeddah

About Jomla

Founded in Dubai in 2019, Jomla is the MENA region's leading authentic e-commerce retailer, known for genuine products, installment flexibility, and customer obsession. With over 200,000 products, official brand partnerships, and a mission to make premium shopping accessible, Jomla now serves Saudi Arabia, UAE, and all GCC countries.

Representative Name: Mohammad Al-zoubi, E-Commerce Manager

Representative Email: ...

Phone / WhatsApp: +971526628213

Company: Jomla

Address: Jeddah, Saudi Arabia

Website::

Social Links:

To view the source version of this press release, please visit