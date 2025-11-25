Kazakhstan Boosts Capacity At China Border Checkpoint In Zhetysu Region

MENAFN - Trend News Agency). Authorities in Kazakhstan's Zhetysu region are working to increase the capacity of border checkpoints with China, Zhetysu Akim (regional governor) Beibit Isabaev said during a government meeting, Trend reports via the Kazakh government.

“At the Nur Zholy checkpoint, work is underway to expand capacity, optimize traffic flow, and digitalize processes. A 24-hour operating mode and an electronic queue system have been introduced, doubling the throughput to 1,200 vehicles per day,” Isabaev said.

He also noted measures are being taken to attract investment, increase cargo flow and transit, and modernize checkpoints. In two special economic zones - Khorgos -Eastern Gates and the Khorgos International Center for Border Cooperation - 40 projects have been implemented with a total investment of 76 billion tenge ($146 million), creating more than 2,000 jobs. By the end of 2027, another 65 projects are planned with investments of 1.1 trillion tenge ($2.12 billion), expected to generate over 9,000 jobs.

Moreover, as part of the expansion of the dry port KTZE – Khorgos Gateway, two railway tracks have been modernized and eight additional tracks constructed, bringing the total to 16 tracks and increasing the terminal's capacity by 1.5 times.

Meanwhile, the company Skyhansa has been allocated 800 hectares for the construction of an international cargo and passenger airport, with design and engineering documentation currently under development.