RAKEZ strengthens UAE-China economic ties through high-level roadshow across key cities
(MENAFN- Rakez) Ras Al Khaimah, 25 November 2025: Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (RAKEZ) has concluded a strategic roadshow across Guangzhou, Foshan, and Hangzhou, led by Group CEO Ramy Jallad, to deepen cooperation with government entities, industry organisations, and business leaders in China. The mission reflects RAKEZ’s ongoing commitment to reinforcing the UAE-China economic partnership and positioning Ras Al Khaimah as a preferred hub for Chinese companies seeking regional expansion.
The roadshow featured meetings with municipal authorities, commerce bureaus, and leading industrial institutions, as well as site visits to advanced manufacturing districts. Discussions focused on collaboration in sectors including building materials, engineered products, smart logistics, home furnishings, new-energy technologies, and advanced manufacturing, with emphasis on how RAKEZ’s ecosystem can support Chinese companies in establishing and scaling their operations in the Middle East.
During a dedicated building materials seminar in Foshan, the RAKEZ delegation highlighted Ras Al Khaimah’s strong presence in the construction supply chain and its long-standing ties with Chinese manufacturers. They emphasised the economic zone’s investor-centric approach, competitive operating costs, and access to a broad regional market through Ras Al Khaimah’s industrial zones, port connectivity, and modern logistics infrastructure.
In Guangzhou and Hangzhou, the delegation explored cooperation opportunities in industrial innovation, digital trade, and technology-driven manufacturing. The meetings also reaffirmed RAKEZ’s partnerships with key Chinese organisations aimed at enhancing bilateral trade, supporting joint business development, and facilitating smoother market entry for enterprises from both countries.
RAKEZ Group CEO Ramy Jallad said, “China remains one of our most strategic international partners, and this roadshow reflects our continued commitment to strengthening that relationship. Our discussions with government entities and industry leaders across Guangzhou, Foshan, and Hangzhou provided valuable insights into emerging opportunities in manufacturing, building materials, mobility, and logistics. We look forward to supporting more Chinese companies as they expand into the UAE and wider region, backed by the competitive ecosystem we have built in Ras Al Khaimah.”
RAKEZ plans to continue expanding its outreach in China through further roadshows, sector-focused seminars, and collaborations with regional commerce bureaus. These efforts aim to attract more high-potential Chinese companies to Ras Al Khaimah’s industrial and business ecosystem, supporting their long-term growth and contributing to the UAE-China economic partnership.
