China defends ties with Russia, says partnership promotes global peace

2025-11-25 03:52:15
(MENAFN) China stated on Monday that its relationship with Russia “contributes to world peace and development,” responding to recent remarks from a senior EU official suggesting that Beijing and Moscow are collaborating to reshape the international system, according to reports.

“On the basis of non-alliance, non-confrontation and not targeting any third party, China and Russia grow bilateral relations, conduct practical cooperation and, contribute to world peace and development,” Foreign Ministry spokeswoman Mao Ning said at a press conference in Beijing.

Her comments came after EU diplomat Kaja Kallas said on Friday that “China and Russia are working together to overhaul the global economic and security order.” Speaking at the 4th Indo-Pacific Ministerial Forum in Brussels, which hosted representatives from 64 countries, Kallas added, “That is certainly of interest to all of us here.”

